Sports

S’Leone coach receives death threats over squad selection

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he received death threats prior to naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday in Cameroon. The 51-year-old received two threats – regarding the inclusion of certain players – a day before announcing his 28- man squad and reported them to police in the west African country. “I think it’s very, very sad that it has to come to this,” Manchester-born Keister told BBC Sport Africa. “Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that.” Keister added: “I don’t think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] – and if they are not, this is what they are going to do.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Sweden beat Spain as Italy held in World Cup qualifying

Posted on Author Reporter

*Big wins for Belgium, England, Poland Sweden beat Spain 2-1 in Stockholm on Thursday to take control of their group in World Cup qualifying, while Italy were held by Bulgaria in their first match since winning Euro 2020. Elsewhere, Belgium thrashed Estonia, England thumped Hungary in a match marred by reported racist chanting and Germany […]
Sports

US Open: Medvedev beats Djokovic to win maiden major

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic’s hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final. Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win, reports the BBC. World number one […]
Sports

Pogba is staying at United – Agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica