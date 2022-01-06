S’Leone coach receives death threats over squad selection

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he received death threats prior to naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday in Cameroon. The 51-year-old received two threats – regarding the inclusion of certain players – a day before announcing his 28- man squad and reported them to police in the west African country. “I think it’s very, very sad that it has to come to this,” Manchester-born Keister told BBC Sport Africa. “Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that.” Keister added: “I don’t think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] – and if they are not, this is what they are going to do.”
Related Articles
Sweden beat Spain as Italy held in World Cup qualifying
*Big wins for Belgium, England, Poland Sweden beat Spain 2-1 in Stockholm on Thursday to take control of their group in World Cup qualifying, while Italy were held by Bulgaria in their first match since winning Euro 2020. Elsewhere, Belgium thrashed Estonia, England thumped Hungary in a match marred by reported racist chanting and Germany […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US Open: Medvedev beats Djokovic to win maiden major
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic’s hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors in a one-sided US Open final. Second seed Medvedev, 25, lost his two previous Grand Slam finals but was composed throughout a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win, reports the BBC. World number one […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pogba is staying at United – Agent
Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)