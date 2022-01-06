S’Leone coach receives death threats over squad selection

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he received death threats prior to naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday in Cameroon. The 51-year-old received two threats – regarding the inclusion of certain players – a day before announcing his 28- man squad and reported them to police in the west African country. “I think it’s very, very sad that it has to come to this,” Manchester-born Keister told BBC Sport Africa. “Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that.” Keister added: “I don’t think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] – and if they are not, this is what they are going to do.”

