News

S’Leone formally abolishes ‘inhumane’ death penalty

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sierra Leone has formally abolished the death penalty, becoming the 23rd African country to repeal capital punishment.

President Julius Maada Bio on Friday signed the bill into law after legislators in the former British colony had voted unanimously in its favour on July 23.

During a ceremony in the capital Freetown, Bio declared that the West African country had “exorcised horrors of a cruel past” after a long campaign to end capital punishment.

In a statement, the president denounced capital punishment “inhumane.” “We today affirm our belief in the sanctity of life,” he said.

Under the new law, execution will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term for crimes such as murder or mutiny.

The bill also gives judges additional discretion when issuing sentences, which opponents of capital punishment say is particularly important in cases where the person convicted is a victim of sexual violence.

Civil society groups had fought for years for the death penalty to be abolished in the country, which is still recovering after decades of civil war.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment which has no place in our world,” Amnesty International said at the time of the vote.

Deputy Minister of Justice Umaru Napoleon Koroma told AFP news agency that Sierra Leone’s first recorded execution dated from 1798 – around a decade after Britain founded the colony for freed slaves in 1787.

Ninety-four people were living under a death sentence at the end of 2020, the minister added.

Recorded death sentences in Sierra Leone increased to 39 in 2020 compared with 21 in 2019. The West African nation has observed a moratorium on executions, but prisoners sentenced to death still live separately from other inmates, which activists say is dehumanising.

The last time the death penalty was carried out in the country was in 1998, when 23 soldiers were executed by firing squad at the height of the 11-year civil war. But death sentences have continued to be issued.

The West African nation of 7.8 million people is the 23rd country on the continent and the 110th worldwide to end capital punishment.

Sierra Leone joins a growing number of African countries that have outlawed the death penalty, with Chad abolishing the punishment last year, for example.

Among Africa’s 54 independent countries, nearly half have abolished the punishment.

According to Amnesty International, 108 countries had completely scrapped the death penalty by the end of 2020, while 144 had abolished it either in law or in practice.

*Courtesy: al-jazeera

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram: Cdr Olawunmi appeared before DIA for ‘interaction’– DHQ

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Emmanuel Onani

Falana: Meeting was a friendly one The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has confirmed the appearance of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), before the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, following an invitation by an officer of the agency. The development was sequel to allegations the retired senior officer made during a live interview on Channels Television barely […]
News Top Stories

Finance Minister: Nigeria has met conditions for $1.5bn World Bank loan

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria has fulfilled the conditions for a $1.5 billion loan package from the World Bank and is in the final stages of closing the deal, Bloomberg reported the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, as saying yesterday. According to Ahmed, the World Bank’s board will discuss the loan package at their next meeting and possibly approve the […]
News

Akeredolu decries low level of policing in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has appealed to the police authorities to embrace their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all. Akeredolu stated this yesterday while expressing concern over what he described as the low level of policing in the state. Following the End SARS saga, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica