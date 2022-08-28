Slim, Bold Ties: Rules to consider

Long bold ties were the first to be infused in men’s formal wear in the 1950s.

As time went on, different innovations popped in and the long ties started getting slimmer.

Long bold ties shrunk from 7.5 inches to 3inches and now there are slim ties with 2.5inches width.

At first, the slim ties were made for the modern dashing wedding look for the groom and groomsmen.

Considering the modern touch it adds to formal looks, businessmen started infusing it into the boardroom meeting style.

An online site explained that for a more modern wedding day look, it is right to consider ties 3-inches wide or slimmer. A skinny tie is 2-inches wide and a trendy look. A slim tie is 2.5-inches wide and becoming the norm for millennial weddings. With both these widths, helps keep proportions in mind.

In choosing when to wear slim or bold long ties, there are a few things to consider.

Your body type

Slim/slender build

If you have slender shoulders, chest or torso, a skinny tie is going to work well for you. The narrower tie will balance well with your body and look wider on you than it will on a larger person.

Average/Athletic Build

Generally either, slimmer or bold style will work well for a bigger upper body.

Broad/Large Build

If you have a wider torso naturally or have spent endless hours working on building up those upper body muscles, you might find that a skinny tie can look a bit too skinny on you.

Lapel collar of the suit:

This is an often missed important point to consider when choosing your ties. Have a look at the suit you have chosen and try to match your tie width to your lapel size as closely as possible.

If you choose a wider tie with a narrow lapel or vice versa, you could affect the way the cut of your suit looks on your body and change the proportions.

This doesn’t mean you have to follow this rule to the letter but definitely consider it if your lapels are particularly skinny (slim ties are best!) or if your suit is double breasted (definitely opt for a wider tie).

Culled from online sites

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...