Slots 101: A guide to Hacksaw Gaming’s Rotten

Players who enjoy luck-based games often consider online slots as their go-to casino game. One of the reasons why slot games are enjoyed by various players is that they are easy and fun to play. All you have to do is place your bet and spin the reels.

Another benefit of playing online slot games is that there is a wide selection of top gaming developers. Online slot games also come with unique and generous features to cater to every player’s preferences.

One of the best and most popular slot games today is Hacksaw’s new game called Rotten. It’s a unique slot with a zombie apocalypse-inspired theme. To help you know more about how the game is played, here’s a guide on its gaming mechanics and top features:

Overview

Rotten is a popular video slot from one of the leading casino game providers, Hacksaw Gaming. This online slot features 6 reels and 35 paylines with an RTP of 96.27%. With Rotten, enter a fun fair where the undead roams the rides and sideshows of an amusement park.

In this game, you’ll notice dark brooding colours and symbols that make the game’s setting eerie and spooky. A winning combination is formed when three or more identical symbols appear on adjacent reels along a single active gaming line, beginning on the leftmost reel.

The 10, J, Q, K, and A are the game’s lower-paying symbols. If you get a complete house of six of these, you’ll win between 2.5 to 7.5 times your initial stake. Meanwhile, zombies of varying colours serve as higher-paying symbols.

Top features

Rotten not only provides its players with a scary yet engaging gameplay experience but also with generous features that you can maximise to boost your odds of winning. Some of the game’s bonus features that you need to watch out for are:

SwitchSpins

SwitchSpins are triggered when the Switch scatter symbol appears. During SwitchSpins, the highest-paying symbols or wilds are randomly selected and substituted with a random number of symbols. The replay range for this feature is 1-10. If you get another Switch symbol to land while in the feature, more symbols will be eligible for replacement, and you’ll get more respins as a result.

Mad Scientist

The Mad Scientist bonus round is activated when you get at least three scatter symbols anywhere on the reels and at least one wild symbol. If you get three scatter symbols, you’ll play the Total Takeover bonus game and have your free spins reset to ten.

Total Takeover

In the regular game or the Mad Scientist bonus game, if you get three Total Takeover scatter symbols at once, you’ll activate the Total Takeover bonus game. In this feature, you can win 10 free spins. All swapped symbols are saved progressively, meaning they do not reset after each SwitchSpins set is completed.

The bonus increases the odds of landing the Switch symbol that triggers the SwitchSpins feature over the main game. The total number of spins can be increased by 4 with the help of three Total Takeover icons appearing at the same time.

If you want to play an exciting and unique slot game, then Hacksaw’s new game called Rotten is the best choice for you. The game not only features a spooky and fun gaming experience but also generous features that you can take advantage of to win bigger prizes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...