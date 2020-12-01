Slovakia seeks prospects of better relations with Nigeria

Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, has said that there are better prospects of better relations between his country and Nigeria

In a statement released to the press yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Asesina, the envoy made this observation at a virtual ceremony in the Presidential Villa while bidding President Muhammadu Buhari farewell after five years tour of duty in Nigeria.

Recounting the highpoints of his tour of duty, Holasek said he was happy and proud that relations between Nigeria and his country had improved tremendously in the last five years.

“I have facilitated visits of Slovak and Nigerian officials to our two countries. Nigeria is Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara, and there are even prospects of better relations, going forward,” the Ambassador said. He wished Nigeria peace, and greater prosperity.

The President, in his response, congratulated Holasek on his remarkable five years in Nigeria, thus making him one of the longest serving ambassadors in the country.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Nigeria and myself, on a successful term. Thank you for the long service, and I hope your next assignment will be more successful,” Buhari said.

