‘Slow paced adjudication subdues effective justice delivery’

Josephine Friday-Otun obtained her LL.B from Better by Far University, University of Illorin, Kwara State and was called to Bar in 2017. She shares her experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background My name is Josephine Friday-Otun and I am from Offa, Kwara State. I attended the Better by far University, University of Ilorin, Kwara state. I attended the Abuja Law School and was called to the Nigerian bar in 2017.

Why Law?

Basically, the foundation of my passion for law is a little funny and divine. The first time I can consciously say I heard about the name ‘lawyer’ was in my primary one. I was given a school assignment to list out the various types of professions. I took this assignment to my mom who helped me with it. The legal profession was included on the list, and just innocently, I picked an unexplainable interest in law. The rest is now testimony. At a later stage, my earlier interest was sustained because of my passion for law. Ordinarily, I admire the prestige in the profession but beyond this, I love the vital roles lawyer play in every strata of the society; solving people’s problems and saving lives. I also love the diversity in the profession too.

Specialization

I specialize in civil litigation, property and corporate law, children and women rights. These are areas I am presently exploring. However, I also have interests in Intellectual property and artificial Intelligence law which very soon are areas I will cover. I started my legal practice at Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Enugu. After this, I continued with Adewale Olatunde & Co., Kwara state. These places really helped the formative period of my career, particularly in both civil and criminal litigation. It pruned me so much that the confidence and legal fundamentals any sound litigation lawyer would need were built in me which I cannot stop being grateful for. Presently, I am doing my own law practice and I also work as a retained legal officer for a leading real estate company.

Challenges of judicial system

One of the challenges facing our justice system is time management. Although, justice rushed can be justice crushed, and at the same time justice delayed can be justice denied. A case lasting up to 10, 20 years before conclusion is not something to be applauded. Right now, I reliably heard that the earliest date you can get at the Supreme Court is not less than 5 years from now. These are really worrisome. Asides some specific nature of cases that are statutorily time bound, the slow pace, abuse of court processes, unnecessary adjournments, dilatory prosecution of cases are all clogs to the timely dispensation of justice. The Supreme Court is not left out, the Nigerian Constitution provides for 21 Justices at the Supreme Court, but I believe this section of the Constitution can be amended. As at the time the Nigerian constitution was enacted, cases were not at this voluminous rate, as such that provision cannot meet the demand of this time. Considering the ages of these justices, their inadequate numbers, heaps of cases, I think it is high time the numbers are increased. I also say this with all sense of responsibility, that there should be an effective system in place to penalize lawyers that are puerile in the discharge of their professional duties. Also, there should be an effective check by the National Judicial Council or some other relevant bodies to curb the excesses and lackluster attitude of some judges. The disregard and opprobrium from some judges to lawyers are not right. Every party is a minister in the temple of justice and the respect accorded the Bench ought to be reciprocated. Our profession is such that respect, propriety and decorum are core values.

Justice sector reform

There ought to be an internalization of digitalization. All strata of, and players in the legal system (courts, judges, lawyers, judiciary) need to welcome fully the use of technology. This is the 21st century where we can get things neatly and properly done with the use of technology. Our justice system would be better improved if we can really embrace technology. Of recent, the courts have started giving cognisance to some aspect of technology like electronic means of service, which is a step in the right direction. I however belief we still have a long way to go. Many lawyers still prefer and elect the manual means of service to electronic for some reasons. Regardless, we can get better at it. Filing electronically, e-proceedings with minimal network glitches, e-payment for filing fees, e-recording of physical court proceedings rather than the orthodox long hand used by judges, other technological innovations are examples of areas of technology we can deploy to our benefit largely. The National Assembly and other legislative bodies also have roles to play by reviewing some of our laws, particularly procedural laws to incorporate technological lift to some of the provisions. Lastly, I want to advocate for women and children. I will urge States concerned to domesticate those laws that protect and strengthen the rights of our women and children. The Child Rights Act (CRA), Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Acts (VAPP), are some of the laws yet to be domesticated. Take VAPP for instance, this law made a lot of commendable innovations. It provides stricter protection against abuse, redefines what constitutes rape. Also, under this law, a man can pursue an act of rape against him. These are grey areas that the law has improved on.

Future Ambition

To be a well accomplished and successful legal practitioner among other things.

