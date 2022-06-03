News

Slower walking speed linked to dementia – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has revealed that a slowed gait may actually be tied to dementia in older adults. Data from the study participants, which consisted of 19,114 “relatively healthy older people” in the United States (US) and Australia, revealed that walking decline may indicate a heightened risk of dementia down the line. Dementia is a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement. Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.

Throughout the seven years of this study spanning 2010 to 2017, the gait of otherwise healthy adults was measured alongside brain cognition every two years to determine whether the participants’ experienced a slowed gait, declining mental function, neither, or both.

Gait decline is classified by walking at a speed of 0.05 meter per second slower each year and cognitive decline was determined by a series of cognition and processing speed tests to check for processing speed, cognitive function, delayed free call, and verbal fluency. Study authors were able to posit that there was a correlation between participants who experienced a slowed gait over the years and those who later developed dementia, reported the ‘mindbodygreen. com’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDA: Commandant should resign, says Buba Galadima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and political critic, Mr. Buba Galadima, has called for the resignation of the Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf. Buba, who reacted the attack on the NDA by bandits on Tuesday, said it was National embarrassment that should […]
News

NBA elections: Akpata declared President-elect

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata, has been declared the president-elect of the Association. The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN), who made the declaration around 12:52am on Friday says, Akpata scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

EFCC warns whistleblowers against false information

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…arrests 18 internet fraud suspects in Ogun The Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned whistleblowers against providing false information that ultimately misleads operatives, in the course of investigations. Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, who handed down the warning, said “despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources have been wasted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica