Slower walking speed linked to dementia – Study

A new study has revealed that a slowed gait may actually be tied to dementia in older adults. Data from the study participants, which consisted of 19,114 “relatively healthy older people” in the United States (US) and Australia, revealed that walking decline may indicate a heightened risk of dementia down the line. Dementia is a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement. Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.

Throughout the seven years of this study spanning 2010 to 2017, the gait of otherwise healthy adults was measured alongside brain cognition every two years to determine whether the participants’ experienced a slowed gait, declining mental function, neither, or both.

Gait decline is classified by walking at a speed of 0.05 meter per second slower each year and cognitive decline was determined by a series of cognition and processing speed tests to check for processing speed, cognitive function, delayed free call, and verbal fluency. Study authors were able to posit that there was a correlation between participants who experienced a slowed gait over the years and those who later developed dementia, reported the ‘mindbodygreen. com’.

