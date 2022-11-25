Small arms proliferation threat to Nigeria’s security –Monguno

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. General Babagana Monguno (rtd) said the proliferation of Small and Light Weapons (SALW) constitutes a huge threat to Nigeria’s security. The NSA, who supervised the symbolic destruction of over 3,000 illicit small and light weapons (SALW), ammunition and associated materials in Kaduna, also blamed the proliferation of the weapons, on what he called failure of the global community.

Recall that the destruction was carried out by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Nigerian Army Depot, Rigachikun Kaduna. The symbolic destruction exercise marked the beginning of the destruction process expected to last for a few days in line with international best practices in terms of weapon destruction.

Monguno was represented by the Director of Policy and Strategy, Office of NSA, Amb. Aminu Lawal, said: “It has become a major source of vulnerability in our society and stands out as a key driver of violent conflict, crime and terrorism within and beyond our borders.

“The failure of the global community to control the availability of illicit SALW has continued to undermine global peace and significantly hinder development, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. “We recognise the complexity of the challenge of controlling the proliferation of SALW in Nigeria and the requirement for concerted action between the government, international community and all well-meaning Civil Society Organisation. “Nonetheless, we are resolved to galvanise our strengths and unity as a nation to confront this monstrous challenge and I am optimistic that we shall overcome it.”

Speaking earlier the National Coordinator, NCCSALW, Maj. General Abbah Mohammed Dikko (rtd), said the centre has in the last one year demonstrated its readiness to partner with all stake holders through strategic engagements and round table meetings. According to him, the centre was aware of the growing prevalence of craft weapon production across the country and the contributory role it has continued to play in escalating the menace of illicit arms proliferation.

