Small arms Proliferation, threat to Nigeria’s security – Monguno

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said the proliferation of Small and Light Weapons (SALW) constitutes a huge threat to Nigeria’s security.

The NSA, who supervised the symbolic destruction of over 3,000 illicit small and light weapons (SALW), ammunition and associated materials in Kaduna on Thursday, also blamed the proliferation of the weapons, on what he called failure of the global community.

Recall that the destruction was carried out by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Nigerian Army Depot, Rigachikun Kaduna.

The symbolic destruction exercise marked the beginning of the destruction process expected to last for a few days in line with international best practices in terms of weapon destruction.

 

