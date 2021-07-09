Small Doctor, Terry G, 9ice, others to thrill at Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz in Ijebu Ode

Award-winning stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter, actor, writer and master of ceremonies (MC), Gbenga Adeyinka, has concluded plans to make this year’s Eid-el-Kabir (Ileya) celebration a memorable one with a special edition of his scintillating Laffmattazz music and comedy show. Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (a day after Ileya) at the Conference Hotel, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, popular musicians and comedians like Small Doctor, Terry G, 9ice, Omobaba, Bash and Baba Kamoh are among the entertainers billed to perform at the event.

Others include DrSmile, Koye, Baffy, Baba Alariya, ArkBishop, ATM, MC Layo, Nepa Boys, Paul D GoodGuy, Dr Frick,HoneyTongue, General Olax, Coded, Swanky, Mc Xsho and Baba Alariwo, while there will be guest appearances by Yomi Fash-Lanso, BaeUBarbie and Ijebu. For many years, Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends have been serenading many cities in Nigeria with Laffmattazz, which has been dubbed the comedy show of the year. “We have been very consistent with Laffmattazz because it has been saving lives. It has proved to be the panacea to our daily stress. It’s a melting pot for everyone who wants to relax frayed nerves in a peaceful and secured atmosphere,” GAdeyinka said.

