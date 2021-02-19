News Top Stories

Small in salt intake improves health – Study

Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to understand the exact nature of the link over a range of daily sodium amounts, not simply the results of eating a high-salt versus low-salt diet. After analysing 85 studies that followed participants for up to three years, the researchers found any reduction in sodium decreases both systolic blood pressure (the top number in a reading) and diastolic pressure (the bottom number). This trend was seen across a spectrum of daily sodium levels, with no evidence there was a bottom threshold in benefit.

Senior author of the analysis, Dr. Marco Vinceti said: “We found this decrease in sodium was beneficial for people consuming very low sodium intakes, having normal blood pressure, and in the long term. Vinceti is professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia Medical School in Italy and an adjunct professor at Boston University School of Public Health in the United States (U.S.). Too much sodium in your system promotes water retention in the bloodstream. Over time, the extra volume of blood can stress and stiffen blood vessels, making the heart work harder to maintain blood flow. The whole process can lead to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Federal dietary guidelines in the U.S. recommend adults consume no more than 2,300 mg per day; that is about one teaspoon of salt, to avoid hypertension and cardiovascular disease (CVD) reported the ‘Newsmax.’ The American Heart Association (AHA), however, recommended most adults limit daily intake to 1,500 mg.

