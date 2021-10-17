Smart casual: Nigeria’s style to the world

Once upon a time, years ago, this Nigeria’s native style was called kaftan. Some name it ‘Native’ because the style was inspired by Yoruba and Hausa’s cultural up and down asoke sewn danshiki.

The up and down traditional attire, as it is called at some point is also part of the Yoruba complete Agbada piece. Worn inside before the Agbada regalia. The style was transformed with a modern twist to suit the upwardly mobile fashion.

From there, it gained a new name, Smart Casual. Now, Nigeria’s indigenous fashion designers churn out these Smart Casuals in different designs that got the world’s attention.

Smart casuals are all season friendly, great for official duties because it represents Nigerian culture and best when it’s

