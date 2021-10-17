Body & Soul

Smart casual: Nigeria’s style to the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Once upon a time, years ago, this Nigeria’s native style was called kaftan. Some name it ‘Native’ because the style was inspired by Yoruba and Hausa’s cultural up and down asoke sewn danshiki.

 

The up and down traditional attire, as it is called at some point is also part of the Yoruba complete Agbada piece. Worn inside before the Agbada regalia. The style was transformed with a modern twist to suit the upwardly mobile fashion.

 

From there, it gained a new name, Smart Casual. Now, Nigeria’s indigenous fashion designers churn out these Smart Casuals in different designs that got the world’s attention.

 

Smart casuals are all season friendly, great for official duties because it represents Nigerian culture and best when it’s

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Falsies diamond artificial eyelashes cost N575,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Gold and Diamond Falsies were introduced to the world in 2011 by Kre At Beauty.   They were designed by Taylor Chang Babaian and they became the most expensive false eyelashes in the world.   The “diamond lashes” have 0.2 karat diamonds that were hand-set on 18K gold strips and the “gold lashes” have […]
Body & Soul

Twitter ban takes shine off Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay’s fight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerians seem to be missing its biggest entertaining bouts due to the recent twitter ban by Federal government. Call it an advantage or disadvantage, there is no doubt that many twitter users get the front row seats at any trending celebrity fights or faceoff.   If twitter is not facing its recent woes in Nigeria, […]
Body & Soul

When fowl fouls the air

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  A dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica