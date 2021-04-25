Body & Soul

Smart casual redefined in ‘The Magnificent’ collection

Smart casual has come to be the main wardrobe staple for men’s native attire. This is why many contemporary designers add their unique touch to make each piece their own.

 

Up and coming Menswear brand owned by female designer, Maureen’s Collection has released an impressive display of men’s outfit in a collection tagged “The Magnificent.”

 

Here, smart casuals were paired with jackets with distinct embroidery which has been in trend for many seasons now. Designed by one of the very few women that make couture design for men, Maureen Affun, she featured former Mr Nigeria and Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ikubese, to showcase the pieces which exudes attribute classic and comfortable styles for men with a certain panache and modernity.

 

The designs are made from the best and high quality fabrics such as Italian wool and damask, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, giving the pieces timeless and edgy looks.

