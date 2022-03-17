Smart City pip Gbagada FC in NLO opener

Smart City of Lagos yesterday outsmarted their opponent, another Lagos-based team, Gbagada FC, 2-0 in the season opener of the NationWide League One at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. The game watched by top Nigeria Football Federation including the 1st Vice President of the federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, the chairman, Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed Fresh, president of the Nigeria Referee Association, Tade Azeez, among others saw the home team scoring a goal in each half. Oyebamiji Habeeb open scoring for Bat Boys from the penalty spot in the 27th minute of the game with Hassan Jabbar doubling the lead four minutes into the second half of the game. Speaking with our correspondent, the chairman of the NLO, Mohammed Alkali, said his board would continue to make the league bigger and better. According to him, NLO is the bedrock of all the leagues in the country, and there is need to have a solid foundation. “When you have a solid foundation, then you can be sure of having a good structure,” he said.

