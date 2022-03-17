Smart City pip Gbagada FC in NLO opener

Smart City of Lagos yesterday outsmarted their opponent, another Lagos-based team, Gbagada FC, 2-0 in the season opener of the NationWide League One at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. The game watched by top Nigeria Football Federation including the 1st Vice President of the federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, the chairman, Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed Fresh, president of the Nigeria Referee Association, Tade Azeez, among others saw the home team scoring a goal in each half. Oyebamiji Habeeb open scoring for Bat Boys from the penalty spot in the 27th minute of the game with Hassan Jabbar doubling the lead four minutes into the second half of the game. Speaking with our correspondent, the chairman of the NLO, Mohammed Alkali, said his board would continue to make the league bigger and better. According to him, NLO is the bedrock of all the leagues in the country, and there is need to have a solid foundation. “When you have a solid foundation, then you can be sure of having a good structure,” he said.
Ex Inter boss, Spalletti, named new Napoli coach
Former Roma and Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was on Saturday named as Napoli’s new coach. “Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job,” the Serie A club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted on twitter. He succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who left after failing to qualify Napoli for the Champions League. The southerners finished […]
Shock Nigeria loss headlines Africa’s WCQ
A shock home loss for heavyweights Nigeria was the headline result as Africa’s 2022 World Cup qualifying got up to full speed on Thursday October 7, with eight matches played across the continent. The October block of fixtures got underway on Wednesday with group I matches, as Morocco hammered Guinea-Bissau 5-0 in Rabat to […]
Remix Sports Management to hold football camp in Turkey
Football business firm with operational base in Nigeria and Turkey, Remix Sports Management, will in mid-February hold its international football camping programme in Turkey. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remix Sport Management, Aderemi Robert Yussuph, during a recorded phone interview mentioned that arrangements are in top gear to have a successful camp. […]
