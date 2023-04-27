Smart City Seeks NFF Intervention, Alleged Injustice Over NNL Judgement

The Nigeria National League side, Smart City FC, has called on the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, and the federation to come to their rescue as they have been punished unjustly by the NNL.

It would be recalled that the Lagos-based outfit was recently punished by the lower league body for violating the rules of the game during their away game against the Gateway FC of Abeokuta in Ijebu Ode, leading to the deduction of three goals and three points from the team and also slamming a fine of N3.5m on the team.

Speaking with our correspondent, the chairman of the team, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, who also doubled as Senior Special Adviser on sports to the Lagos State government, Babajide Sanwoolu, dismissed in its entirety the allegations levelled against his team by the league body.

Adeboye, popularly known as Authority in football circle said it was so unfortunate that they are being punished for something they didn’t have any hand in, calling on the NFF to properly investigate the allegation and come up with their judgement.

The NNL has alleged that the supporters of the Lagos-based football club encroached on the pitch of Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode during a Southern Conference, Group B2 encounter with Gateway United on Sunday, April 16.

The league body further alleged that the supporters assaulted match officials which resulted in injuries and loss of valuables.

“The allegations can’t be substantiated if the real video of the proceeding of the match is shown to the world. This was a match where we brought in our doctor to attend to a player of Gateway FC who fainted in the course of the match,” he told our correspondent.

“This was a match where it was our player who was first assaulted by the player of Gateway outside the pitch and in the process, our player was issued a red card.

“I wonder why the NNL has to overlook the breaches committed by the home team during the said encounter.

“The rules say the football association and the home team must provide at least 50 security agents, functional ambulances, stretchers and other logistics for any league game. Unfortunately, Gateway FC and Ogun FA failed in this.

“Out of our magnanimity, we make sure our doctor attended to a player of Gateway FC who fainted on the pitch. I found it so hard to believe the penalties coming from the NNL.

“Stakeholders in Nigeria league know our conduct when we are playing at home. Our fair play is top-notch. We always lose and draw at home in Lagos without any molestation by the opposition and officials.

“Our supporters know the rule. How come we will now go to cause violence on an away ground?

“We always obey the law and play according to the rules of the game, but I want this to be investigated by the NFF, this has been one of the reasons while private individuals have been running away from owning a club in Nigeria because the decision is always against the private clubs anytime they play against a government club.”

Despite claiming to be assaulted and their valuables missing, the same set of referees also handled the rescheduled game a few days later and while the NNL announced that the game should be played behind closed doors, video and picture evidence showed that there were fans at the stadium as the match ended 1-0 in favour of the home team with a penalty.