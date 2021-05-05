Smart Emmanuel Understands The Future Of Sales

The first firm that Emmanuel Smart formed Cacophony Solutions, was a research company that sought to study low capital business ideas that average the African can start. His goal has been to reach out to as many people as possible and impact them with his knowledge. “We trained over 1000 entrepreneurs using data from our research work in 2011,” Emmanuel recounts. “We used TV, radio, and print to reach close to 15,000 listeners in Lagos and Akure on City FM, Adaba FM, OSRC, MITV, and Star FM.”

That innovative streak was born in a childhood spent in Lagos Island where the young Emmanuel quickly developed a knack for business. “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” he says.“As a young boy, I would wear my dad’s suit and act mini-dramas as a business owner with my siblings. During my holiday classes, I made an artwork of Batman and sold it along with two of my friends. We sold off all 50 paintings on the same day. We had to make duplicates due to high demand. This was my first business venture. We made a fair profit from this. It was also my first sales experience.”

All of these experiences played a part in the rationale behind his new company, The Stralution Company Limited, a sales growth and product developmentstrategy firm founded in 2017 to help new business owners and entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of selling and product development.

“I decided to curate my sales experience and use my learnings and that of other successful companies and sales leaders to inspire entrepreneurs, business leaders, salespeople, and students to achieve consistent sales growth in their businesses,” Emmanuel says. “There’s nothing tougher than failing. Creating a product and watching it fail. Setting sales targets and falling short. Failure is the best teacher. My success in sales and strategy is drawn from my many failures.”

Emmanuel’s method is rooted in scientific rigour, working with data to understand consumer behavior and patterns as well as successfully using these tools to guarantee success. “We understand that sales is the lifeblood of every business,” Smart concludes. “We have mastered how to raise successful salespeople and how to help them convert NO to YES and achieve seemingly impossible sales targets.”

