SmartCity: Lagos promises Infrastructure devt

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure to expedite the Smart City Project. He stated this at the Third AnnualStakeholders’Conference of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) in Lagos on Wednesday. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, stated that appropriate and functioning infrastructure is the cornerstone of a viable smart city. He said: “The theme of the conference expresses our administration’s commitment to thesmartcityprojectbydeploying cutting-edge technology to bring about improvedandeffective governance and by providingthenecessaryinfrastructure to support the widespread application of technology to create opportunities and enhance socio-economicgrowth.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...