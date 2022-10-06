SmartCity: Lagos promises Infrastructure devt

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure to expedite the Smart City Project. He stated this at the Third AnnualStakeholders’Conference of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) in Lagos on Wednesday. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, stated that appropriate and functioning infrastructure is the cornerstone of a viable smart city. He said: “The theme of the conference expresses our administration’s commitment to thesmartcityprojectbydeploying cutting-edge technology to bring about improvedandeffective governance and by providingthenecessaryinfrastructure to support the widespread application of technology to create opportunities and enhance socio-economicgrowth.”
Related Articles
Security experts to Service Chiefs: Lead war from frontline
Some security experts, under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts, have charged the Service Chiefs to lead the onslaught against insurgent elements from the frontline. They noted that the counter-insurgency operations will experience a massive turnaround, if the Service Chiefs relocated to the North East theatre of operations. In a statement, Wednesday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afghanistan: Biden defends US pull-out as Taliban claim victory
*UK, Taliban in talks over further evacuations US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan – a move which led to Taliban militants returning to power. Staying longer was not an option, Biden said in an address to the nation, a day after the end of a 20-year US […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
When we started PDP, these children were not around –Ayu
…says he’s on four-year tenure, Atiku’s victory not a threat The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyiocha Ayu has described Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and members of the governor’s camp calling for his resignation as mere noisemakers and children, who were not available when he and other party chieftains laboured to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)