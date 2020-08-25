News

Smartphones can detect drunkenness

Researchers in the United States (US) said a smartphone could accurately detect whether a person who has it is drunk, based on how they are walking. Their research, published in the ‘Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs,’ could be helpful in warning people when they are in danger of causing harm due to the amount that they have drunk.

 

‘MedicalNewsToday’reportedthatthesmartphoneattached to the person can tell when their breathalcoholconcentrationexceeds 0.08 per cent.

 

