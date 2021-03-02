News

Smartphones can prevent blindness from glaucoma

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said smartphones could be used to scan people’s eyes for early-warning signs of glaucoma, thereby helping to prevent the irreversibly eye diseases and blindness.

 

The results of their study are published in the journal ‘Engineering Reports’.

 

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, the health of which is vital for good vision. Glaucoma is estimated to affect 79.6 million people world-wide and, if left untreated, causes irreversible damage. In most cases, blindness can be prevented with appropriate control and treatment.

 

The disease is associated with elevated levels of intraocular pressure (IOP) and an accurate, non-invasive way of monitoring an individual’s IOP over an extended period would help to significantly increase their chances of maintaining their vision. In this study, the researchers said soundwaves used as a mobile measurement method would detect increasing values of IOP, prompting early diagnosis and treatment for glaucoma.

The scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK have successfully carried out experiments using soundwaves and an eye model. Co-author, Dr. Khamis Essa, Director of the Ad vanced Manufacturing Group at the University of Birmingham, commented: “We discovered a relationship between the internal pressure of an object and its acoustic reflection coefficient.

 

With further investigation into eye geometry and how this affects the interaction with soundwaves, it is possible to use a smartphone to accurately measure IOP from the comfort of the user’s home.”

 

Risk factors for other eye diseases are easier to assess — for example, in the case of diabetic retinopathy, individuals with diabetes are specifically at risk and are constantly monitored for tiny bulges that develop in the blood vessels of the eye.

 

The current ‘gold standard’ method of measuring IOP is applanation tonometry, where numbing drops followed by nontoxic dye are applied to the patient’s eyes.

 

There are problems and measurement errors associated with this method. An independent risk factor of glaucoma is having a thin central corneal thickness (CCT) — either by natural occurrence or a common procedure like laser eye surgery.

 

A thin CCT causes artificially low readings of IOP when using applanation tonometry, the gold standard instrument for measurement of intraocular pressure.

