News

SMBLF appoints Nwodo as national coordinator

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A group, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has appointed the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nia Nwodo, as its national coordinator. In a statement signed by the leadership of the forum, Chief Edwin Clark (Chairman); Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West) and Dr. Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt), SMBLF said Nwodo would assist the national chairman to carry out leadership functions.

Nwodo was expected to bow out as president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Sunday, after completing his term of three years. The SMBLF comprised of various ethnic sociocultural groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum.

The statement reads in part; “The entire SMBLF rejoices with Chief John Nia Nwodo as he successfully completes his service to Igbo nation as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the 10th of January 2021.

“We are also glad to announce that given the values he carries, our Oliver Twists want more of him and have decided to appoint him as the National Coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum with effect from January 10, 2021.

“He shall in that capacity assist the national chairman of the group officially and carries out leadership functions and duties that would be assigned to him for the progress of the group from time-to-time. “We trust on his sense of responsibility to handle the new task given his track record. “Our prayer for him is that God will continue to imbue him with the capacity to function beyond our human expectation of him,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fidau prayer: Reps member, others extol late politician, Lanre Razaq

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The member, House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, Mr Wale Raji, on Saturday described the late political icon, Lanre Razak, as a remarkable leader, who devoted his life to the progress of Epe and beyond. Raji said this during the eight – day fidau prayer for late Lanre Razak held in Epe.   He […]
News

Umahi’s defection’ll boost S’East’s presidential slot’s demand – Nwoye

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…as Senator brands gov as pursuing blind ambition Enugu State Chairman of the All Pro g re s s ive s Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday declared that the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, would boost the demand by South-East members of […]
News Top Stories

Mother to Police: Tell me who took dreadlock, pubic hair from my son’s corpse

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A grieving mother, Mrs. Helen Akhigbe, has asked the Lagos State Police Command, Homicide Section, to tell her what caused the death of her first son, Sunday Akhigbe, a music producer, at the Alagbado area of the metropolis. She also wants to know how Sunday’s corpse came to be without some of his dreadlocks and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica