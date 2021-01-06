SMBLF appoints Nwodo as national coordinator

A group, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has appointed the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nia Nwodo, as its national coordinator. In a statement signed by the leadership of the forum, Chief Edwin Clark (Chairman); Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West) and Dr. Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt), SMBLF said Nwodo would assist the national chairman to carry out leadership functions.

Nwodo was expected to bow out as president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Sunday, after completing his term of three years. The SMBLF comprised of various ethnic sociocultural groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum.

The statement reads in part; “The entire SMBLF rejoices with Chief John Nia Nwodo as he successfully completes his service to Igbo nation as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the 10th of January 2021.

“We are also glad to announce that given the values he carries, our Oliver Twists want more of him and have decided to appoint him as the National Coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum with effect from January 10, 2021.

“He shall in that capacity assist the national chairman of the group officially and carries out leadership functions and duties that would be assigned to him for the progress of the group from time-to-time. “We trust on his sense of responsibility to handle the new task given his track record. “Our prayer for him is that God will continue to imbue him with the capacity to function beyond our human expectation of him,” the statement said.

