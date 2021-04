Following the news of the very sad and shocking death of our National Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, who is also National Spokesman of Afenifere, which sad event occurred in Lagos in the early hours of April 3, the leadership of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, hereby suspends all public engagement by the group for a period of 30 days.

During the period, we will refrain from engaging in public activities including our periodic meetings.

