SMBLF demands restructuring, release of Kanu

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) at the weekend demanded in national interest, the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu and a stop to any further persecution of Sunday Igboho, who is currently on a conditional release in Benin Republic. SMBLF said further that the continued detention and trial of Nnamdi Kanu on charges of terrorism and treasonable felony while known Boko Haram terrorists are being given VIP treatments and hosted in Government Houses is not only provocative and perfidious but a bizarre double standard on the part of the Nigerian State.

The group also used the occasion to reiterate its call for the restructuring of the country. In a communique issued at the end of the group’s meeting under the Chairmanship of its leader and elder statesman, Chief E. K. Clark, OFR, CON, it said that more disconcerting is the fact that the women and children rendered widows, orphans, and displaced by the terrorists, “are wallowing in wretched IDP camps.”

The delegations of the constituent organisations of the SMBLF were respectively led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenifere (South West); Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum ( Middle Belt); Professor George Obiozor, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo represented by the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR (South East); and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF (South South). The meeting was also attended by former Governors, Ministers, Federal and state legislators, top politicians and professionals from the Southern and Middle Belt regions.

 

Our Reporters

