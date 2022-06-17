News

SMBLF mocks Okowa for accepting to be Atiku’s running mate

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

The Southern and middle belt leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has berated the Governor of Delta State,  Ifeanyi Okowa for accepting his nomination as vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general election.

SMBLF maintained it was most unfortunate that the governor of Delta who should know better, accepted his appointment as running mate adding that the group  do not have anything personal against Okowo but stated that his action was treacherous and tantamount to a despicable pawning of the political future of the people of Southern Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the group on Friday and signed by Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, leader SMBLF/PANDEF, Ayo Adebanjo leader, Afenifere, Dru Bitrus,
President-General, Middle Belt Forum, George Obiozor, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwid, the group said that it was now common knowledge that he spent extensive sum of money to lobby for the position stating that it was why he never made any statement when his party, the PDP, thoughtlessly jettisoned the zoning principle, which has become established as a norm and an intrinsic part of the nation’s political trajectory.

The statement read in part: “It is unspeakable and quite disappointing that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is currently Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and a native of Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area (one of the Igbo-speaking areas) of Delta State, would exhibit such barefaced unreliability.

“It bears recalling that the 17 governors of the Southern states of Nigeria, both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the Chairmanship of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), met in Asaba, the capital of Delta State on May 11, 2021 and took far-reaching decisions, including that, based on the principles of fairness, equity and justice, the presidency should rotate to the south, at the end of the statutory eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure and this very governor Okowa was the host of that historic meeting.

“It is difficult to fathom how a political party can claim to be on a supposed ‘rescue mission’ with such false footings of unfairness, injustice, duplicity and gross insensitivity to national outlook.”

 

