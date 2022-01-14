SMBLF to political parties: Zone your presidential tickets to the South, or…

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has warned that any political party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the four regions, maintaining that by 2023, the Northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the office of the presidency for the full statutory period of eight years.

This was contained in a communique issued by the group at the weekend in Abuja under the chairmanship of Edwin Clark and other prominent leaders from the various zones like Afenifere, South West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo South East, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) South-South and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF).

Represented by Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum, and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and attended by former governors, ministers, federal and state legislators, top politicians and professionals, the communique reads in part: “The extant Constitution and Structure of Nigeria are grossly flawed and lopsided, accordingly, Forum restates its demand for the fundamental restructuring of the country by enacting a new Constitution that would enthrone equity, fairness and justice. It must be ‘One Nation, One System’.

“That the Northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the office of the presidency of the country for the full statutory period of 8 years by 2023, hence, the presidency should rotate to the South;

“That any political party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the four regions.

“That the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

“We condemn the continued senseless killings of innocent citizens across the country by terrorists and criminals, especially in the North West Zone and we call on the government and security agencies to redouble efforts to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.”

