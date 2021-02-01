News Top Stories

Smear campaign: Your failures are after you, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not look too far for the source of his alleged smear campaign against him as his administration was being haunted by shadows of its own failures. President Buhari had at the weekend, accused Nigerian elite of waging a smear campaign against his administration.

But in a swift, PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration was being plagued by failure in governance.

 

It reads: “If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark.

 

“The face of the manifest failures of his administration amounts to an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians and an attempt to corrupt the records.

 

“It is, however, absurd that President Buhari is still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked our productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated our infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15 trillion from our national coffers while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage our nation.

 

“If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, will the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks?”

 

“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity with allegations of plots to wage a ‘smear campaign’ against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers

