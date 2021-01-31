Smear campaign: Your failures are after you, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari should not look too far to the source of his alleged smear campaign against him as his administration is being haunted by the shadows of its own failures.

President Buhari over the weekend, accused Nigerian elites of waging a smear campaign against his administration.

But the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is plagued by failure in governance.

“If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark,” the party noted.

It stated that the president’s pleading with Nigerians to award him an unmerited pass mark “in the face of the manifest failures of his administration amounts to an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians and an attempt to corrupt the records.

“It is, however, absurd that President Buhari is still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked our productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated our infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15 trillion from our national coffers, while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage our nation.

“If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, will the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks?”

PDP stated that President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party have abandoned him to seek for direction and leadership elsewhere.

The party added that the situation is so bad that barely two years into his four years and final tenure, APC leaders are already searching frantically for his replacement with some of them already commencing campaign activities.