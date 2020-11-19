SMEDAN: Digitizing Nigerian MSMEs for optimum growth

The Small and Medium scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has entered into the global digital space with the unveiling of three new digital products that will reposition the country’s small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) sector to actualise Federal Government’s vision as the major driver of economic growth. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Statistically, the SME sector is the bedrock of any successful country’s economy in the world because of the key role it plays in galvanizing the gross domestic product (GDP). In Nigeria, the SME sector makes up about 80 per cent of the businesses only that their contributions to the GDP is nothing to write home about because of the harsh operating environment they are running their businesses.

For decades, the country’s SMEs sector has been facing challenges, which have significantly affected their bottom lines and revenues. However, one of the challenges affecting SMEs businesses in the country has been lack of exposure to information as related to digital information to get connected to the global business networking in a bid to stimulate growth and expansion.

Following this challenge of global business networking, the Small and Medium scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the agency saddled with the responsibility to primarily promote the development of SMEs sub-sector of the economy, has been at the vanguard of looking for opportunity put Nigerian businesses on the global space for improved businesses and rightful connectivity.

Speaking during an event organised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) on the launch of SMEDAN’s digital products, namely, Market Hub App, Digital Academy for MSMEs and MSME On-line Equipment Exhibition Portal, meant for Nigerian SMEs businesses in Abuja recently, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said that the Federal Government was committed to supporting the development and growth of the Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprise in the adaptation of usage of digital technology.

The minister explained that it was time for the Nigerian SMEs to catch up with the rest of the world in the usage of ICT and technology platforms to inspire growth, client values and market differentiation in the 21st century. Katagum stated that in order for the Federal Government to support SMEs in Nigeria, to adapt the use of technology to boost their operations, improve sales and acquisition of knowledge, SMEDAN has partnered with credible and highly private sector institutions and international associations to develop and deploy three unique digital products, namely; the Market Hub App, developed in partnership with Concrete Communications Limited, MSME Digital Academy, developed in partnership with Sapphital IT and MSME On-line Equipment Exhibition Portal, developed with the Africa Guangdong Business Association. According to her, these programmes have been careful designed and developed to ensure that MSMEs desirous of improving their businesses can utilise them for improve sales and knowledge enhancements.

“Essentially, today SMEs must adapt to the changing external environment at least market needs. They must take technology utilization as a way of life; in fact, the progressive development and growth of most successive SMEs is relying more on continue use of technology “The Federal Government of Nigeria in its efforts to make SMEs more architecture in the economy and at a sure balance industrial development has decided to promote their developments in domestic industrial activities.

This is aim at repositioning the sub-sector for international competitiveness and also to make it the greatest source of earning. “To this end, the productivity of the SMEs can be further enhanced through technological innovation and engaging in research and development related activities.”

The minister of state stressed that the innovative capacity of SMEs significantly varies depending on the sector, magnitude, targets, resources, locations and opportunities outgrowing to the business environment in which they operates. In addition, she added that technological development and Internet have changed people’s life in different ways for instance, in the areas of marketing, sales, teaching and learning.

SMEDAN’s DG’s stance

Speaking also at the occasion, the Director-General, SMEDAN,Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, explained that SMEDAN was established by the Act of the National Assembly 2003 primarily to promote the development of SMEs sub sector of Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, the agency positioned itself as a one-stop shop MSMEs development in the country with a vision to establish a well-structure and efficient micro small and medium enterprises to enhance sustainable economic development of Nigeria. In line with this mandate, Radda noted that giant steps have been taken to position the agency to realize the lofty goals it cannot but continue to explore further avenues to crystalize the mission and to ensure that the vision of SMEDAN comes to fruition.

He stressed that the agency, therefore, was ready to take the maximum opportunities presented through the emerging technologies to bring its efficiency closer to SMEs in the country. Speaking further, the SMEDAN director-general stated that technology had indeed turned the whole world into global village, adding that it was easier to connect to the people who are thousands of kilometers away by a mere click of a computer buttock. Also, Radda added that it was now possible to bring millions of people together under one platform where business ideas are exchanged and businesses invariably transacted for providing opportunity for growth.

With this in mind, he pointed out that the agency had partnered with indigenous and strategic organisations within the digital space within the some of the unique initiatives to further develop the SMEs in Nigeria and indeed across Africa.

His words: “Presently, am pleased to introduce the followings three digital projects SMEDAN and its partners produced. The first is the Market Hub App in partnership with Concrete Communications Limited. “The second is MSME digital academy, developed in partnership with Sapphital IT and the third is On-line equipment exhibition portal for MSMEs in partnership with the China’s Africa Guangdong Business Association.

“Let me briefly talk about each of this, the Market Hub App is a on line one stop shop convergence of all small and medium scale businesses including service providers in Nigeria. The end position is to be number one business directory app in Nigeria while you can visit and check out uploaded businesses and services with their content details upload your own business and services for prospective view and contacting you. “Our resource persons are also on line to address your inquiries on the ease of doing businesses in Nigeria and other related inquiries you might be seeking clarification on. “I urge all business owners in Nigeria to download this App upload their service offering and products and take advantage of this technology to promote their business and enhance their growth.

SMEDAN’s technical partner

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Concrete Communications Limited, ‘Semoore Badejo, explained that the market hub app was built to capture all businesses in Nigeria irrespective of the nature of the business. According to him, market hub act as a business directory and medium to foster great intersection between business to business and business and visitors to the app. He noted that it was a convergence point for Nigerians and business owners all over the world who wish to establish links with potential customers, to establish contacts with suppliers of inputs for their businesses, make inquiries on ease and processes of doing business in Nigeria, update on events, seminars and other opportunities that can add value to their businesses. “Subscription fee is displayed then shift to payment, input your card details, click pay and follow the prompt, input OTP sent to you and have access to the first set of information displayed about the app to the user and successful payment and log in after successful full access is granted to the business view which gives you the ability to post products as business. “Click to post products it takes you to your picture gallery, select the picture to be posted, describe your products, drop your contact details and upload. And if you don’t have pictures to display if it is a nature of service, described your nature of service, give your address and details and upload,” he added.

Last line

Indeed, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated its commitment to scaling up productivity in the SMEs sector to create more jobs in the country and to ensure that entrepreneurs are at the front burners of the economy.

