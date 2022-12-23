SMEDAN set to increase MSMEs contribution to export

The Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Olawale Fasanya, has said that the agency wants to see how it can push the contributions of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) to national export basket from the current six per cent to a minimum of 10 per cent within the next three years.

Fasanya stated this while speaking at the maiden national conference on MSMEs with the theme, ‘Driving MSME competitiveness via Public-Private collaboration,’ in Lagos recently. The conference was supported by Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme- SEDIN of the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). He said, in Nigeria, and, according to the 2021 MSME Survey report, MSMEs contribute only 6.21 per cent to the total export basket of Nigeria compared to 49.35 per cent in India FY’21 and 68 per cent of exports in China (FY’20).

“This relatively low contribution of Nigeria’s MSMEs to exports is largely attributed to the poor competitive nature of the sub-sector. As part of our culture of working in partnerships to achieve our mandate, we have used the huge benefits that are available in the public-private collaborations to organise this National Conference. He said that the last National MSME Survey jointly conducted by SMEDAN and the National Bureau of Statistics put the total number of MSMEs in Nigeria at over 39 million, and that the subsector is, therefore, very critical at the global, national and subnational levels, especially for socio-economic reasons.

“It is important to point out the fact that there were about two million MSMEs that closed shop between 2017 and 2021 largely due to COVID-19, issues that bordered on general insecurity and lack of enabling environment for MSMEs to start and grow. “This, without doubt, has significantly set the entire economy backwards.” He said despite the challenges, the 39 million MSMEs account for 46.3 per cent of the GDP and 87.9 per cent of total employment in Nigeria and that this is similar to the contributions of the sub-sector in other emerging economies such as India, South-Africa, among others.

Cluster Coordinator, sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC) and Head of Programme, Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria- SEDIN GIZ Nigeria, Markus Wauschkuhn, stated that the conference was an annual public-private platform geared at driving the development of Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME) across the nation via robust dialogues and partnerships. He said that the objective of the GIZ-SEDIN programme was to improve the employment and income situation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. “To achieve the programme goal of increased income and employment, SEDIN is working to improve the business enabling environment and policy/ regulatory framework for MSMEs development and employment promotion in selected states,” he said.

