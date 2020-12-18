Business

SMEDAN to float microfinance bank

Posted on

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN )has applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for licence to operate microfinance bank. The agency said it had completed feasibility study and was on the verge of meeting apex bank’s final requirements for a licence to be granted to it. Director General/ Chief Executive of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, hinted of agency’s plan to a float microfinance bank at an interactive session with the media on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that given the high and chocking interest rate charged on loan facility by conventional banks, it becomes expedient to relieve Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of high interest rates by floating a dedicated microfinance bank to cater for MSMEs in the country.

Radda is optimistic that SMEDAN microfinance bank would come on stream 2021. Reacting to question on what the agency was doing to help SMEs overcome its numerous challenges with reference to finance, he said SMEDAN was doing a lot to tackle challenges facing micro businesses in the country.

