SMEDAN trains 160 persons in agric-business

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) yesterday said it has trained 160 people in Osun State in agric-chain business under its Development and Empowerment Programme (ADEP). Mrs. Oluyomi Faniyan, officer in charge of SMEDAN Agric-Business Development and Extension, disclosed this yesterday in Osogbo. Faniyan said participants at the five-day training, which was conducted in December, were equipped with requisite skills needed to transit to modern agriculture practices. She said the trainees were also taught how to facilitate access to funding through Anchor Borrower’s Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Faniyan explained further that the ADEP was to encourage youths and women to embrace agricbusiness development. “The training is aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and vocational skills of potential and existing beneficiaries of agric- business development schemes. “It is also to encourage the diversification of the economy away from crude oil, using agriculture to facilitate emergence of value-added products, with emphasis on quality control, packaging and branding,” Faniyan said.
