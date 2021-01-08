SMEDAN trains young entrepreneures

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) trained more than 10, 000 young entrepreneurs in the North East region in 2020 on how to manage small businesses profitably. Mr Isa Doguwa, the Zonal Coordinator, SMEDAN North East Region, disclosed this on in Bauchi, saying that compared to 2019, SMEDAN recorded huge success in terms of training and empowerment in the year under review.

“The agency is well known now with a lot of patronage from entrepreneurs in the region, it has trained and empowered more than 10,000 young entrepreneurs across the North East region. “The training was a package to address the problems identified by SMEDAN leading to the failure of small businesses.

“We have taken time to train the young entrepreneurs on some deficiencies and we created a curriculum that would enhance their management skills.’’ Doguwa explained that beneficiaries were put through a sensitisation programme before the training on how to manage small businesses profitably.

“We like to reach as many Micro Small Medium Enterprises sector (MSMEs) as are crucial and imperative to achieve the goal of Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSME)-led economic growth, industrialisation and job creation.

