News

SMEDAN unveils new policy for 41.5m MSMEs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Over 41.5 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the country now have revised national policy as operational guide. The new document, unveiled yesterday in Abuja by Director-General of Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency, SMEDAN, Mallam Umaru Dikko, now redefines MSMEs into four categories based on scope, turnover of business and staff count. In the revised MSMEs policy, a business with staff strength of between one and two and a turnover of less than N3 million is categorised Nano/ Homestead; any business with a staff strength of between three and nine with turnover of N3 million to N25 million falls under micro enterprise; a business with staff of between 10 and 49 with turnover of N25 million, but less than N100 million comes under small business while a business with staff strength of 50 to 199, having a turnover of N100 million and above, but less than N1 billion is designated medium enterprise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs patrol team impounds 13 locally-fabricated vans

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), North Central Zone, Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday said it has made a single catch of a convoy of 13 pick-up vans carefully, technically and locally-fabricated for the purpose of smuggling activities. Revealing this during a news briefing in Ilorin, Coordinator of JBPT, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said the […]
News

Steve Bannon, key to Trump’s rise, pleads not guilty to border-wall fraud charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, was arrested on a yacht on Thursday and pleaded not guilty after being charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. As a top adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign who later served as White […]
News

Senate inaugurates committee to probe N1.2trn oil revenue loss

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate yesterday constituted a sevenman Ad hoc committee to investigate a N1.2 trillion oil revenue loss to the Federal Government following alleged breach by SINOPEC ADDAX Petroleum.   The ad hoc Committee being chaired by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC – Niger North), has six other members. They are Gershom Bassey, Biodun Olujimi, Ahmad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica