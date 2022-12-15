SMEDAN unveils plan to aid market expansion for MSMEs

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SEMDAN) has unveiled SMEDAN SELECT, a document aimed at strengthening market expansion for Made in Nigeria products by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Director-General, SMEDAN, Mr. Olawale Fasanya, at SMEDAN SELECT Document 2022 unveiling ceremony in Lagos recently, said the development would put Made in Nigeria products at the front burner.

Fasanya said that document which highlighted the profiles of made-in-Nigeria products was one of the agency’s ways of supporting entrepreneurs across Nigeria. This development, he said, would ensure that the country achieved the MSMEs sub-sector of its dream in areas of job and wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

Fasanya, represented by SMEDAN Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion, Dr Monday Ewans, described the MSME subsector as a very important sub-sector in the Nigerian economy. He noted that MSMEs collectively accounted for a majority of the enterprises in Nigeria and also accounted for the highest number of jobs creation in the economy. “The globalisation of businesses, including the recent wave of global industrial restructuring has increasingly drawn MSMEs, especially those in sectors subject to strong globalisation forces, into global value chains through different types of cross-border activities.

“There is evidence that MSMEs with high-growth potential require early access to international markets to ensure their development and growth and this policy document would do justice to that,” he said. Fasanya added that the Agency had concluded the review of the National Policy on MSMEs following the document’s approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). He said that the implementation of the policy had commenced in earnest under the leadership of the National Council on MSMEs headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He stated that a robust coordination mechanism for its implementation was being put in place, under a Public-Private- Dialogue (PPD)system, in partnership with various stakeholders on the platform of the Investment Climate Reform. “I appeal to state governments that have not established their state councils on MSMEs to do so in partnership with the agency so that the benefits of the implementation reaches the grassroots,” he said. In his remarks, Director, Industrial Development, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Mr Adewale Bakare, stressed the need to consume what we produced indigenously. This, he said, would encourage all operators of locally made products and increase the contributions of MSME to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. Mr Tony Muoboghare, Member, SMEDAN Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department said the document had been updated to the SMEDAN website where all MSMEs products and contacts were updated to enhance patronage. He said that the document 2022 would accommodate 500 MSME to showcase their international made in Nigeria products to market all over the country. One of the exhibitors, Mrs. Khadijat Ajani, Director, Kadiz Afriq, commended the effort of SMEDAN to enable MSMEs remain in business even in the face of high cost of raw materials and other factors of production. Another MSME, Mrs. Olubukola Shonde, said she had benefitted severally from SMEDAN via its various training and was able to expand her market access at the just concluded international trade fair with free stand by SMEDAN.

