SMEs account for 50% GDP contribution–Minister

Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) account for 50 per cent of contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and over 80 per cent of employment in the country. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, made this known in her remarks at the 27th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic in Gombe State. Amb. Katagum maintained that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is the engine of economic growth by contributing to the development, job creation and export as well as reducing levels of poverty and unemployment in the country. The minister stated: “The MSMEs sector is the engine of growth of any economy, contributing to its development, job creation and export, amongst others.

“The latest SMEDAN/ NBS MSME Survey indicates Nigeria’s SMEs contribute nearly 50 per cent of the country’s GDP and account for over 80 per cent of employment in the country. No doubt, the sector is pivotal to Nigeria’s growth, including reducing poverty and unemployment levels. “With the above figures in mind, it is, therefore, very clear that supporting small businesses by creating opportunities for MSMEs to thrive is essential for increasing productivity, creating jobs and boosting our economy. “That means making every effort to support MSMEs so that they can grow. This is why government is working with stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that MSMEs have the support they need, to grow now and in the future. “All this is geared towards enhancing the competitiveness and quality of services rendered by SMEs, as well as globally and regionally positioning them to compete with their counterparts both within the country and beyond. “There is, therefore, a compelling need for every state and local government in Nigeria to identify areas of comparative advantage, particularly in agriculture and other resource endowments, and build competences for food sufficiency and export.

“This is particularly more pressing, considering that trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) commenced on 1st January 2021.” She said the Federal Government was fully committed to empowering Nigerians, especially in the face of COVID-19, adding that the government, through the Economic Sustainability Committee, had announced specific programmes aimed at cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs businesses. Amb. Katagum, who is the Chairperson of the scheme, said the programmes included the Survival Fund and Guaranteed Offtake Schemes, which are being managed by a steering committee in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

