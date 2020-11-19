SMEs adopt Paylink to resolve payment, inventory challenges

To reach a larger market, receive payments without stress, improve their inventory management and scale as a business, hundreds of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ibadan Nigeria recently adopted Paylink.ng, an e-commerce platform that enables businesses to easily showcase their product and service offerings and get paid instantly, for the management of their business processes.

This development occurred at the recently concluded University of Ibadan (UI) SME Fair themed “Co-Create the Future” which empowered owners and managers of small and medium-scale enterprises to interact with prospects and access business insights capable of accelerating their entrepreneurial growth.

“The current economic realities have mandated SMEs to adopt technology-driven solutions to drive the end-to-end management of their daily operations in a seamless, pocket-friendly and efficient manner,” said Chuks Anitche, Business Lead, Payment Applications and Vertical Markets, at SystemSpecs, frontline financial technology brand and developers of Paylink.ng. Anitche noted some of the challenges SMEs encounter to include cash flow management, poor customer service, inability to track payments, poor inventory management, failed reconciliations, time and resources management, cost of registering and maintaining an online store, as well as the lack of tailor-made solutions to help them resolve some of their challenges.

