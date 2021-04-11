Business

SMEs: CBN trains stakeholders in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organised a two-day workshop for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs in Kebbi.

 

 

The workshop, which took place at Safar International Hotel, Birnin Kebbi Sunday, with aim of streamlining the small scale business in the state and Nigeria as all.
The workshop was organised by the Corporate Communication Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as to educate the stakeholders on Small and Medium entrepreneurship.

 

With the theme: ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development’, the workshop was to serve as a forum where stakeholders and the CBN meet to appraise and receive feedback on the impacts of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and boosting of non oil export and foreign exchange earning.

 

Speaking on the occassion, the Kebbi State branch Controller of CBN, Alhaji Abdullahi Dantsoho, said that, the CBN apart from core mandates of issuance of legal tender currency, ensuring monitory and price stability, promoting sound financial system, management of external reserves and financial advise to the government, has initiated many developmental programmes which serve as catalyst in the development of Nigeria’s economy.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

