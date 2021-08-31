SMEs: Enugu to train 500 youths in programming, others

The Enugu State Government through the state’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Centre has announced the decision to train additional 500 youths in ‘Programming and Product Design’ as part of the concerted efforts to create employment opportunities for about 5,000 youths in the state in various fields of innovative endeavour.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SMEs Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah had trained 500 youths in Programming and Product Design, under the Enugu Tech Skill Project being driven by the centre.

Chilo-Offiah explained that “Enugu Tech Skill is a public-private partnership project developed and designed to train and provide a pathway to create new jobs for about 5,000 young people in the state.”

