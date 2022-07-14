SMEs: Hope as Reps seek establishment of Entrepreneurship Bank

PHILIP NYAM reports on the bill seeking the establishment of Entrepreneurship Development Bank of Nigeria, which recently passed second reading in the House of Representatives

In its quest to make funds available to Nigerians, particularly those into small and medium businesses, the House of Representatives recently passed through second reading a bill for an act to establish Entrepreneurship Development Bank of Nigeria. The bill when passed into law will provide a platform for medium and long term finance for indigenous small businesses and to provide for the establishment of Nigerian Entrepreneurship Development, encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and small scale enterprises in Nigeria. The bill is co-sponsored by the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) and Hon. Olalekan Afolabi (APC, Osun).

It comprises 25 clauses and a schedule. There is no doubt that operators of small and medium scale business enterprises in the country find it extremely difficult to access credit facilities to expand their businesses. Many of the traders and businessmen and women who operate in what is better referred to as the informal sector are often left to their devices and most times do not enjoy any form of assistance from the government. In some cases, even where the government has provided the funds through deliberate policies, those charged with the responsibility either corner it or reserve it strictly for their cronies or those with “connections.” Most market women, taxi drivers, food vendors, shoemakers, and small retail shop owners have no inkling of how to access any facility because the conventional banks are out of reach to them.

According to a 2021 report compiled by SMB Intelligence, an Africa-focused geopolitical research firm, the informal sector in Nigeria is “estimated by the International Monetary Fund to be around 65 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is higher than the sub-Saharan average of 34 per cent. By comparison, the informal economy in Europe is 23 per cent of its GDP, and 17 per cent of the GDP in OECD countries.”

The Report added that “a participant in the informal sector earns about N150,000/ month on average and pays to prevalent tax groups, including trade unions. Most (38 per cent) participants in the informal sector earn N5,100 a day and above, followed by those whose earnings are between N2,100 and N3,000 and N3,100 and N4,000, an equal percentage of 17 per cent for both income groups. “16 per cent of the participants earn between N4,100 and N5,000, eight per cent earn between N1,100 and N2,000, and a small percentage earn less than N1,000.

“This shows that most informal sector participants earn between N2100-N5,000 and contemabove. Segregating this by types of businesses shows that bus drivers (52 per cent), open market traders (52 per cent) and okada riders (48 per cent) have more high earners (people who earn N5,100 and above) than the other categories of informal businesses. “Also, a slim majority in the hairdressing (33 per cent) and dressmaking (30 per cent) businesses also earn between N5,100 and above. Vulcanizers have the highest percentage of people who earn less than N1,000.” The functions of the bank, when established shall be to establish and carry on the business of lending to small businesses in Nigeria as may be determined by the board of the bank from time to time; to design and implement schemes of investment finance for parties carrying on small businesses in Nigeria and to enter into guarantee agreements with other parties to guarantee payment in specified circumstances.

It will also lend and advance money or give credit to such persons or companies on such terms and conditions as may seem expedient and in particular to customers, companies, corporations, firms and other bodies which have dealings with the bank and to give guarantee or become surety and give security for any such persons or companies. Leading the debate on its general principles, Hon. Kalu said the bank, when established will be charged it with the responsibility to among others, provide medium and long-term finance for indigenous small businesses in Nigeria as may be determined by the board of the bank from time to time. According to him, the bill which focuses on Nigerian youths intends to provide improved access to finance for youth entrepreneurs in innovation, manufacturing, agriculture and trade.

His words: “I am delighted to lead the debate on this very essential bill which seeks to provide for the establishment of the Entrepreneurship Bank of Nigeria; to charge it with the responsibility, among other things, for providing medium and long-term finance for indigenous small businesses; and for other related matters connected therewith.

“This bill which focuses on Nigerian youths, contemplated to provide improved access to finance for youth entrepreneurs in innovation, manufacturing, agriculture and trade, was read the first time on July 18, 2019.” Continuing, Kalu noted that “in Nigeria today, due to numerous socio-economic challenges, many youths depend on themselves and drive their own future by creating opportunities for themselves and others, by undertaking different entrepreneurial ventures toward selfreliance. “However, this group of people still needs capacity building, financial support and favorable policies.

The strength of any nation depends on the policy framework and initiatives put in place to develop and empower the youth in order to maximize their potential, talents and untapped capacities in nation-building. “Without a vibrant, skilled, focused and equipped youth, no nation can rise to its full potential because the youth are the visionaries and producers who power nations to greater heights. “Youths are estimated to constitute about 70 per cent of the population of Nigeria. This is a huge advantage for a nation that is seriously and furiously pursuing national development. The youth are assets to a nation, not liabilities.

The youths if well-educated, trained and motivated, can utilize their mental, technical and visionary power to develop the Nigerian economy. “A fundamental challenge to youth entrepreneurship capacity is the lack of access to functional and effective finance. Existing financial institutions are not really servicing the real needs of the indigenous business or initiatives owned and run by the youth.

In most cases, their requirements are way beyond the reach of such entrepreneurs; and their operational modalities are not really designed to deliberately encourage indigenous small businesses.” He informed that “a closer look at the operational modalities of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) would show that there is no clear-cut intention and support for indigenous small businesses owned and run by youth. “Commercial and microfinance banks are not even feasible options for indigenous small businesses.

This is the gap, which the contemplated bank would fill. There is a need for a specialized bank, which would target the youth at different levels and scopes with emphasis on harnessing the abundant potential for economic growth and greatness of the nation. “Even the African Development Bank (AfDB) has seen the need to have a specialized bank for the youth. President of the AfDB Group, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina at the conclusion of the 2022 annual general meeting of the bank in Accra, Ghana, disclosed that the bank had embarked on the design of youth entrepreneurship investment banks in 13 African countries included Nigeria.

“He said the move which would be finalized this June would help youths get capital and create wealth for the younger generation for the development of the continent. “To have a legal framework that is tailored to our uniqueness is a step in the right direction ahead of theirs.

This will make implementation easier. While this is a sociological approach to solving the insecurity problems in the country, knowing that the chief among the actors are the youths, this initiative will not only show the youths that we are concerned, it will also help reduce the vices they have engaged in and as well give them hope and access to funding their innovations, industry and trade,” Kalu noted. The bill was unanimously passed without debate and referred to the House Committee on Finance and Industries for further legislative action.

