SMEs: 'Potential game changer for economic growth'

The small and medium enterprises (SME) sector has been described as a major driver of growth in the Nigerian economy, thus highlighting the need for stakeholders to simplify processes for operators.

 

Divisional CEO for Payments Processing at Interswitch, Akeem Lawal, who stated this when he featured on a programme on CNBC, noted that it was in order to ensure businesses are simplified for SME operators that Interswitch introduced Quickteller  Business, a platform, which connects small businesses with their consumers, while removing the hassles attached to building a website or developing technology capabilities.

 

“The SME sector is a potential game changer for economic growth. Providing simple solutions that enhance their ability to generate economic activities that will boost community and national economy is therefore a prerogative for stakeholders in the sector.

 

“At Interswitch, we are com-mitted to providing simple and scalable payment solutions for small and big businesses alike. The Quickteller Business platform is a testament to our commitment to make payments one less thing, for our business users and their customers, to worry about,” Lawal said. According to Lawal, Interswitch has continued to provide payment solutions to businesses and individuals.

 

However, the relaunch of the Quickteller Business platform is due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy.

 

The Quickteller Business enables small businesses, including social media entrepreneurs, take their businesses online, become completely digital and continue to create economic activities for themselves and their communities. Businesses that sign up between now and April 2021 will also enjoy zero transaction fees.

 

The Quickteller Business platform was formally relaunched recently.

 

This unique payment solution broadens and empowers businesses of all sizes to facilitate and manage transactions across the globe. Its wide range of integrated payment offerings allow the merchants to send invoices and payment links, receive payments, track transactions, issue receipts, and settle dispute, refund and cash back issues.

