SMEs: Reinforcing financing support via capital market

It is not contestable that emerging markets like Nigeria have a lot to achieve by helping the SME culture to take root and thrive. This is because the country can only develop better and survive economically under a thriving SME culture as report has it that SMEs account for over 80 per cent of enterprises in the world and are responsible for 50 to 60 per cent of employment.

However, despite the generally acknowledged role of small and medium scale enterprises in fostering economic growth and development, they have continued to face a variety of constraints in Nigeria. Some of the challenges they face are inadequate infrastructure, shortage of skilled manpower, high rate of enterprise mortality, low level of entrepreneurial skills, lack of a conducive operating environment, restricted market access and cumbersome regulatory requirements.

However, a major problem for SMEs remains the issue of access to finance. SMEs, especially in developing countries, suffer from lack of access to appropriate funds from both the money and capital markets. This is due in part to the perception of high risks resulting in high mortality rate of the business, poorly prepared project proposals, inadequate collateral, absence of verifiable history of past credits and lack of adequate historical records of the company’s transaction.

SMEs are vital for economic growth and development in both industrialised and developing countries, by playing a key role in creating new jobs. They need adequate financing to meet needs at each stage of their life cycle, from creation through operation, development, restructuring, recovery and beyond. But presently, the interest rates from the nation’s commercial banks are either unaffordable or inaccessible to average Nigerian living in both rural and urban areas.

This has indeed help to increase the level of unemployment and other sorts of criminal activities. Market watchers believe that if Nigerians have access to credit at below one per cent as it is in Japan and some developed countries currently, they would have closed the infrastructure gap in power, transportation and financial inclusion, among others. However, since Nigeria’s situation is quite different from that of the developed countries, it has become imperative that bank financing is not enough reliable source of financing SMEs.

Moreover, the regulatory measures taken after the financial crisis, such as strengthened rules on minimum capital requirements, created additional challenges on the financing of SMEs through bank loans. Consequently, the need for diversified funding sources for SMEs is growing of which the Nigerian capital market has also taken various initiatives to encourage. That’s why despite the launch of Alternative Securities Market (ASeM), the NSE recently inaugurated growth board in line with the its support for start ups and small and medium enterprises

Current state of ASeM board

Despite the bullish activities being witnessed across sectorial boards in the stock market, the share of SMEs financing through capital markets is far below average in Nigeria, despite the capital markets offering an alternative long term financing source as governments and regulators have made efforts to promote the financing of SMEs through equity markets.

In different parts of the world, SME markets have been established, under the main exchange or as separate exchanges, where listing criteria and disclosure requirements are eased. Some of these models failed, whereas some successful models were introduced, in developed nations, as well as in emerging market countries.

The development of capital markets that SMEs can tap into is one of the policy challenges under the pillar of diversified financing modalities, which requires more sophisticated and innovative institutional arrangements in order to respond effectively to their real needs. Regrettably, Nigeria’s dwindling economy is not helping most of the SME operators to optimise their potential.

Whereas, SMEs grow at almost twice the rate of GDP in most markets across Asia, Africa and Middle East, Nigeria’s case is very different. This is because a cursory look at trading activities at the ASeM equity market showed that it has either remained flat or recorded downswing both on market capitalisation or index.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the NSE ASeM Index, the barometer that measures the activities of the sector, recorded a loss of 0.88 per cent from 734.99 Index points as at December 31,2019 to 728.51 when the closing bell rang on Friday last week.

Growth board

The NSE recently inaugurated growth board in line with its focus and drive to deepen the Nigerian capital market and its support for start ups and Small and Medium Enterprises. The growth board aims to encourage companies with high growth potential to seize the opportunity of raising long term capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares.

The board also presents as an avenue for companies in their growth phase to leverage the NSEs platform and varied products and services to achieve their long term business objectives. Speaking at the launch at NSE in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the board was designed to offer relaxed entry criteria as well as less stringent ongoing listing requirements and allows for greater accessibility to capital flows, global visibility and credibility through corporate disclosures. “The growth board also restructures current market segments to better meet needs along company’s entire lifecycle i.e.

Entry segment – for companies with a market capitalisation from N50 million and standard market for institutions with a market capitalisation from N500 million. The segmentation of the boards also provides alternative options for interested investors to participate in each company’s growth journey.

“To successfully achieve our listed company’s growth strategy and listing objective, the NSE will be collaborating with various strategic business partners and value added service providers to offer cost effective services designed to create a competitive edge for listed companies within their respective industries while stimulating investors’ interest through enhanced information delivery.

“Services such as pre-listing diagnostics; Institutional Services (including audit services, financial advisory, legal advisory, corporate strategic advisory); Investor Relations; Analyst Coverage, Corporate Access and Corporate Governance.

The Exchange will also provide tailored trainings on its learning and development platform “X-Academy” for capacity development and to promote increased Corporate Governance for Board and employees of companies on the growth board.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria have contributed about 48 per cent of the national GDP in the last five years. This segment of the economy also accounts for 96 per cent of operational businesses and 84 per cent of employment. With a total number of about 41.5 million enterprises, the SME segment accounts for nearly 90 per cent of companies operating in the manufacturing sector and 50 per cent of industrial jobs,” he said.

Onyema noted that despite these significant contributions by SMEs to the Nigerian economy, the reality and headwinds faced by operators in this segment are quite daunting. “The economic landscape in recent years has been quite challenging for corporates with small and medium scale enterprises experiencing some of the difficulties observed in the Nigerian macro landscape.

These companies have seen declining productivity rates largely caused by deficiencies in power supply; substandard trade facilitation infrastructure; lack of rightsised and right-priced financing, multiplicity of taxes/levies/ fees; lack of innovation; and limited availability of requisite talent.

This is further compounded with an absence of needed corporate governance to ensure maximised capacity utilisation and profitability for the companies. “In spite of the challenges faced by operators in the SME space, this segment of the economy continues to show progress and innovation.

It is noteworthy to mention that the African tech space has seen a significant increase in the funding of start-ups in recent years. In 2019, the number of investors, largely institutional, increased from the previous year by 61 per cent to 261 and funding rose by 47 per cent to $491.6 million which was received by 311 companies. Nigeria remains one of the lead markets in terms of total funding, securing $122 million.

“We have also witnessed increased support from multilateral organisations and government agencies. For instance, to promote funding for African SMEs, The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed an agreement with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) for a $30 million re-guarantee facility to support African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in December 2018. Additionally, The Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee also commenced the disbursement of 26 billion to MSMEs under the Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGMEIS) in 2018.

“From a growth perspective, Nigeria also had the single largest representation with 97 companies featured in the 2019 Companies to Inspire Africa (CTIA) report jointly produced by the London Stock Exchange and PWC Africa. This report featured 360 growth companies across 32 countries in Africa with 7 major sectors represented. The high representation by Nigerian growth companies clearly emphasizes the enormous opportunities present in the segment and the nation at large,” he said.

Last line

