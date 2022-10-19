Business

SMEs: Stanbic IBTC partners FATE Foundation on empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank, in partnership with the FATE foundation, has trained 2,000 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), in Nigeria, as part of its efforts to drive business growth and build capacities that lead to the creation of successful enterprises in the country, according to a press release by the lender.

 

The statement reported Nnaemeka Obasi, Head, Enterprise Banking (SME) Stanbic IBTC Bank, as saying that the organisation created the SME Capacity Building Program to support business owners across Nigeria, adding that SMEs are regarded as the engine rooms of economies as well as important catalysts in a nation’s development. He said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise the importance of SMEs to the nation’s economy.

 

The Stanbic IBTC SME Capacity Building Program is aimed at equipping SMEs with the skills and competencies to build sound and viable businesses, improve their capacity to access available credit, and enhance their ability for efficient funds utilisation.”

 

“The program.e was created to educate various business owners across various sectors. Each course had 10  modules, and each module had video lessons, graded quizzes, and downloadable workbooks,” Obasi added.

 

The Head, Enterprise Banking (SME) Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the capacity building sessions were designed to enlighten and empower the entrepreneurs. He explained that the financial institution implemented the capacity building program for individuals through online training and advisory sessions to enable business growth in the SME sector.

 

SMEs are recognised as the main engine for growth and development because of their significant contributions to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). It is not in doubt that many developed countries who enjoy a growing and booming economy today, attribute most of their achievements to a flourishing SME sector.

 

“Due to their numerous numbers, size and nature of operations, the role of SMEs in promoting indigenous sources of growth and creating viable businesses for accelerated economic expansion and develop  ment cannot be overlooked. “We have demonstrated our commitment to SMEs by training and upskilling them in their various business fields. We are confident that these capacity sessions will give their businesses a significant boost in the years to come.”

 

According to the statement, the lender hosted the 2022 Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Expo, a two-day hybrid conference and exhibition that had as its theme, “Synergy for Growth.”

 

“The event was organised to promote synergies between the Africa-China trade community with a unique focus on export. The conference featured seasoned professionals and experts from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Chinese consulate and Standard Bank.

 

Other exhibitors that featured at the event include Zeenab Export Nigeria Limited and Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Company (Guomao). Another highlight of the event was the display of exporters from Nigeria and China at the virtual exhibition,” the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

JAIZ Bank posts N4.37bn profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja   Nigeria’s pioneer of non- Interest bank, Jaiz bank Plc, recorded 43 per cent growth in profit before tax in 2021 from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.37 billion in December 2021. It recorded increase of 31.76 per cent in gross income from N19.61 billion realized in 2020 to N25.84 billion […]
Business

Buhari: China addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Bualhari has lauded the People’s Republic of China in helping to reduce Nigeria’s severe infrastructural deficits. Buhari admitted that China is making a big difference in the infrastructural development of the country. The president, while receiving in audience the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Mr. Wang Yi, yesterday in Abuja, observed […]
Business

Insecurity: Farmers worry over poor quality seeds in circulation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Taiwo Hassan   Another round of food crisis is looming in the country amid the worsening security challenges as Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have raised the alarm over shortage of quality seeds in circulation.   Consquently, the farmers’ association rued that the inability to access quality seeds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica