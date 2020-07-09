Smile Train partners speech pathologists

The global cleft charity, Smile Train, has partnered Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Association in Nigeria (SPAAN), in a bid to improve the treatment and care of cleft lip and palate patients. In a virtual meeting to commemorate this year’s International Month of Hearing and Speech, Smile Train Programme Manager for West Africa, Ms. Victoria Awazie, noted that in efforts to build the capacity of speech therapists and pathologists, Smile Train and SPAAN joined forces to host TeleCleft Speech Online Sessions, which ran for about a month. In her words: “As the surgical programme activity was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it afforded an incredible innovative opportunity to leverage on tele-health platform to network, engage, educate, learn, and share experiences in palate speech management.

“The sessions hosted an average of 200 registered attendees from across Africa and the US. Smile Train invests in treatment of cleft as well as capacity building of the professionals to ensure that cleft lip and palate patients live a higher quality of life.” On his part, President of SPAAN, Prof. Julius Ademokoya who recognised the need to ensure accessibility of quality care for patients even as the COVID 19 pandemic persists, called for innovative strategies to access and treat patients with speech and hearing ailments. “We are glad to have global organisations such as Smile Train investing in improving the expertise of our members. We therefore call upon our leaders to lobby for more investment in technology as well as become more innovative so that patients with speech and learning challenges are not left behind in the quest for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

