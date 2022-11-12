News

Smith woos Nigerian MSMEs to tap in to idle £25bn in UK bank

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Chairman, British Africa Business Alliance, Mr. David Smith, has called on small scale business owners in Nigerians to come forward with business plans to utilise 25 billion pounds held in banks accounts in the United Kingdom by Africa savers looking for opportunity to invest. Delivering a lecture at the 20th Convocation ceremony of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Smith stressed that universities needed a new relationship with business for their funding and development of society in all sectors. He disclosed that 99 percent of businesses in the UK are Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), saying “That is where our employment is, that where our wealth is” but noted that in Nigeria, MSMEs account for only three percent. Smith stated that the university is not just about graduating students but applying knowledge acquired to advance society in terms of development.

Declaring the ceremony open, Deputy Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who represented the Chancellor, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, said the event marked another milestone in the trajectory of the university as it turns out yet another set of “Blue-sky graduates who are eager to contribute their quota to nation building.

Earlier, in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said; “This year’s convocation is particularly significant as we celebrate 23 years of academic excellence and two decades track record of timely graduation and unbroken convocation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari to Armed Forces: It’s your duty to wipe out terrorists, insurgents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s Armed Forces with the responsibility of wiping terrorists and insurgents away from the surface of the earth. Buhari gave this charge Thursday while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State. This […]
News

Buhari urges Malians to embrace govt. of national unity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people of the Republic of Mali to embrace the establishment of a government of national unity and re-composition of the nation’s constitutional courts as measures for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in that country.   The President, in his speech at the extra-ordinary summit by Video conference held […]
News

54 terrorists, herdsmen killed as ISWAP, Boko Haram clash

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

Indications emerged last night that 54 terrorists were feared dead, following a supremacy battle between the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and terrorists belonging to the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction at Lake Chad.   It was gathered that the clash between the teo groups claimed at least the lives of 54 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica