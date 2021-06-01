News

Smoking during pregnancy raises risk of congenital heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Europe said children born to mothers who smoked during pregnancy were at increased risk of congenital heart disease.
These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’.
Congenital heart disease is one or more problems with the heart’s structure that exist since birth.
The study was led by the University of Bristol, in an international collaboration with researchers from seven institutions. It brings together data on more than 230,000 families from seven European birth cohorts from the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Italy, including the world-renowned Children of the 90s study at the University of Bristol. The research was supported by the British Heart Foundation and the H2020 programme of the European Commission.
Each day, around 13 babies in the UK are diagnosed with congenital heart disease. This means the heart or the large blood vessels surrounding the heart have not developed properly in the womb. Identifying causes of congenital heart disease could help prevent some of these cases and ultimately save lives, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.
Lead author, Kurt Taylor, a Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol said: “Birth cohorts are unique in that many possess a wealth of data not only in mothers and children, but also in fathers. Crucially, having access to data in the fathers as well as mothers and children allowed us to use a novel study design to investigate possible causes of congenital heart disease.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Executive Trainers harp on effective online teaching amidst COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Perturbed by the litany of challenges militating against tertiary education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading institute for higher education in the country, Executive Trainers Limited, has charged stakeholders on effective online teaching. At a convergence for higher education discourse themed: “Pauses, Pivots and Possibilities in Post-COVID-19 Higher Education”, held virtually, recently, both organisers […]
News

PDP to Fashola: Come clean on N4.6bn fraud allegation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Minister of Works andHousing, Babatunde Fashola to come clean on the alleged diversion of N4.6 billion into private bank accounts during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Fashola failed to explain […]
News

God has given me name of Obiano’s successor –Fr. Ebube Muonso

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration, Uke Anambra State, Rev (Fr) Ebube Muonso has said that God has revealed to him the name of the person who will take over from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. Muonso, who is also the Rector, Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, Umudioke, said the outcome of the November gubernatorial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica