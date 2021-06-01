Smoking during pregnancy raises risk of congenital heart disease

Researchers in Europe said children born to mothers who smoked during pregnancy were at increased risk of congenital heart disease.

These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’.

Congenital heart disease is one or more problems with the heart’s structure that exist since birth.

The study was led by the University of Bristol, in an international collaboration with researchers from seven institutions. It brings together data on more than 230,000 families from seven European birth cohorts from the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Italy, including the world-renowned Children of the 90s study at the University of Bristol. The research was supported by the British Heart Foundation and the H2020 programme of the European Commission.

Each day, around 13 babies in the UK are diagnosed with congenital heart disease. This means the heart or the large blood vessels surrounding the heart have not developed properly in the womb. Identifying causes of congenital heart disease could help prevent some of these cases and ultimately save lives, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.

Lead author, Kurt Taylor, a Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol said: “Birth cohorts are unique in that many possess a wealth of data not only in mothers and children, but also in fathers. Crucially, having access to data in the fathers as well as mothers and children allowed us to use a novel study design to investigate possible causes of congenital heart disease.

