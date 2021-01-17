News

Smoking Indian Hemp not a sin, says Pastor

ai Anyanwu Journalists were taken aback recently when a reverend gentleman said that smoking of marijuana otherwise known as Indian Hemp is not at all a sin before God.

 

The General Overseer of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Shugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, dropped the bombshell during a chat with newsmen at his church headquarters, in Lagos recently. He insisted that smoking of marijuana is only proscribed by the the laws of the land because of some adverse effects it could cause to those those whose bodies are not friendly with the substance.

 

He said: “A lot of pastors are teaching people morals. Morality has to do with the law, smoking of marijuana is a sin before man or before the law but not a sin before God.” The cleric added that God has given human beings everything to use as humans, insisting that “there’s no a verse in the Bible where God told us that smoking of marijuana is a sin.

 

“Some people might think that I smoke because of this message, but everyone that knows me, knows that I don’t smoke, I’m only preaching the truth which most pastors have denied the people,” Pastor Shugger said.

 

He further stated that people smoking marijuana should not see themselves as sinners before God, rather they should know that they have only disobeyed a law that was made by man.

 

He further advised marijuana smokers to desist from the habit if they discover that it’s detrimental to their health. He, however, added that those who do not have issues with smoking marijuana to pray to God before smoking they take the stuff, because it’s not a sin before God. “The law could see them as offenders, but not God,” Pastor Shugger said.

