Smoking Of Shisha Increases Risk Of Heart Diseases – Study

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Researchers from the University of Qatar have found out that shisha smoking or water pipe smoking increases high chances of heart disease in adults.

Shisha, also known as hookah is a kind of water pipe used for smoking different kinds of flavored tobacco.

It, however, originates from the Middle East and has become a social activity across the region.

In a research carried out by an associate Professor of Basic Medical Sciences at the Qatar University of Medicine, Susu Zughaier found out that shisha smokers had 1.65 times higher odds of reporting a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, compared to non-smokers.

According to a statement released by Qatar University on Thursday, the analyzed data from over 1,000 adult participants living in Qatar also further highlighted that starting shisha smoking at a younger age was associated with a higher risk of developing heart ddisease

The study report read in part, “After adjusting for hypertension diagnosis, diabetes diagnosis, dyslipidemia diagnosis, abdominal obesity, and sedentary lifestyle, exclusive shisha smokers had 1.65 times higher odds of reporting cardiovascular disease diagnoses compared to non-smokers.

“Dual shisha and cigarette smokers also had 1.47 times higher odds of reporting cardiovascular disease diagnoses compared to non-smokers.

“CVD cases had a younger median age of initial shisha smoking compared to controls (20 years vs 25 years, p=0.003).

It made a significant contribution to the understanding of the health consequences of shisha smoking, highlighting the need to address the public health concern in Qatar and other countries. (Xinhua/NAN)

