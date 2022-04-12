Smuggled Arms: FG should query Customs, Immigration –CAN, IDFP, others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have warned that the un-abating insecurity in the country was a threat to the conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.

Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting jointly organised by Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa yesterday in Abuja, towards social cohesion, sustainable peace and security in Nigeria.

While expressing worry over the negative effect of the rising cases of killings and kidnappings on the country’s political and socioeconomic destiny which was said to be “fast nose-diving,” they called for a reawakening of Nigerians’ consciousness to make the right electoral choice at the next general election.

President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who worried that politicians were not paying attention to the rising insecurity, suggested a query be issued to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) toexplainhowfirearms were being smuggled into the country by unlicensed people.

He said: “If insecurity persists unabated, there will be no election in 2023. Politicians move around, campaign and makeallmannerof promises without taking into cognizance the security state of the nation.

“The way things are going now, bandits and other non-state actors might overwhelm us before 2023. They are moving from one level of sophistication and recklessness to another, and unfortunately, our security agents are becoming overwhelmed.

Thereareindicationsthatthe intelligence gathering of the bandits seems to be higher than that of the state actors.”

Rev Ayokunle, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the new Electoral Act, however, remindedhimthattheelectoral act alone cannot guarantee free, fair and credible electionsthatwouldbeacceptable to the majority of the people. Co-chairman of IDFP, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, who raised questions on why there were rising cases of insecurity despite the huge money expended for arms procurement, suggested a decisive actionagainstthebanditsthat have been killing and maiming people.

He noted that the government has lost the battle against bandits, and suggested they should resign and make way for more competent persons to pilot the affairs of Nigeria. President, Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, also concluded Nigeria cannot conduct any meaningful election with the level of insecurity, povertyandunemployment being witnessed in the country.

“The circulation of small arms and light weapons is contributing to the security challenge we have today. So, we must de-escalate tension and invest our time in promoting a culture of peaceand not that of violence “Our police stations are barely occupied as officers take cover for their lives, because they are ill-equipped to take on, or confront the opposition.

Whatthenisthefate of the poor and unprotected man on the streets; no food, no means of income, and no security,” he said.

