News Top Stories

Smuggled Arms: FG should query Customs, Immigration –CAN, IDFP, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have warned that the un-abating insecurity in the country was a threat to the conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.

 

Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting jointly  organised by Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa yesterday in Abuja, towards social cohesion, sustainable peace and security in Nigeria.

 

While expressing worry over the negative effect of the rising cases of killings and kidnappings on the country’s political and socioeconomic destiny which was said to be “fast nose-diving,” they called for a reawakening of Nigerians’ consciousness to make the right electoral choice at the next general election.

 

President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who worried that politicians were not paying attention to the rising insecurity, suggested a query be issued to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) toexplainhowfirearms were being smuggled into the country by unlicensed people.

 

He said: “If insecurity persists unabated, there will be no election in 2023. Politicians move around, campaign and makeallmannerof promises without taking into cognizance the security state of the nation.

 

“The way things are going now, bandits and other non-state actors might overwhelm us before 2023. They are moving from one level of  sophistication and recklessness to another, and unfortunately, our security agents are becoming overwhelmed.

 

Thereareindicationsthatthe intelligence gathering of the bandits seems to be higher than that of the state actors.”

 

Rev Ayokunle, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the new Electoral Act, however, remindedhimthattheelectoral act alone cannot guarantee free, fair and credible electionsthatwouldbeacceptable to the majority of the people. Co-chairman of IDFP, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, who raised questions on why there were rising cases of insecurity despite the huge money expended for arms procurement, suggested a decisive actionagainstthebanditsthat have been killing and maiming people.

 

He noted that the government has lost the battle against bandits, and suggested they should resign and make way for more competent persons to pilot the affairs of Nigeria. President, Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, also concluded Nigeria cannot conduct any meaningful election with the level of insecurity, povertyandunemployment being witnessed in the country.

 

“The circulation of small arms and light weapons is contributing to the security challenge we have today. So, we must de-escalate tension and invest our time in promoting a culture of peaceand not that of violence “Our police stations are barely occupied as officers take cover for their lives, because they are ill-equipped to take on, or confront the opposition.

 

Whatthenisthefate of the poor and unprotected man on the streets; no food, no means of income, and no security,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BBNaija 6 winner to take home N90m

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The audition date for the sixth edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) started yesterdayandwillendonMarch 31. The theme of the edition, which is yet to be announced, however, revealed that the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with the cash prize of N90 million. It was gathered through the […]
News

Demolition: Reps ask FG to retaliate against Ghana

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Angered by the recent demolition of Nigeria High Commi s s i on residential quarters in Accra, Ghana, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the Federal Government to take a decisive action against the Ghanaian government. Gbajabiamila, who made the call on Tuesday when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, […]
News

Labour kick against bill seeking minimum wage transfer to concurrent list

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to embark on nationwide protest March 10 The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may embark on a nationwide strike if the National Assembly passes into law, a Bill seeking for movement of the minimum wage from the Executive Legislative list, to Concurrent Legislative list. Speaking at the end of an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica