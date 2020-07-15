Smugglers battle joint border patrol team

Despite the joint border patrol, private warehouses are still filled with foreign rice and other contraband, which government had restricted from coming into the country since August 2019, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The closure of Nigeria’s borders, which was undertaken in August, 2019, to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economy from collapse, seems not to be working as expected.

This is as Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Cross Rivers and Kano states have become hotter for both smugglers and operatives of the Joint Task Force.

Unscrupulous merchants prefer smuggling foreign products into the country than using the seaports because of high duty, tariff and the archaic clearing process.

Restrictions on importation of vehicles and foreign rice to encourage and boost investments in local rice farming and vehicle production was being defeated due to the volume of imported foreign items still available locally, when compared with the local ones.

Regardless of the suppression of smuggling of the banned items through the land borders by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), records revealed that Seme and Idiroko in Ogun State, Saki in Oyo State and also Kwara State, among others, have become a nightmare for the Customs commands, which allowed smuggled items slip through their commands. Antics

For instance, Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, said that there were so many factors responsible for the entrance of smuggled items into the country despite efforts to stop them by the service.

He explained recently that most smugglers used unapproved routes to bring in the contraband goods into the country, while some conceal the items to escape arrest by the Customs operatives. Atta noted:

“People often ask where were Customs operatives when contraband goods entered the country without being stopped. We have seen a situation where rice is smuggled using gas cylinders or a situation where a spare tyre is used.

“The tyre is perforated and rice is loaded inside and when you open the booth you see what is supposed to be a tyre and if you do not have a tip-off, you are not likely to know that inside that spare tyre are 10 or 15 mudus (measures) of foreign rice.”

COVID-19 Notwithstanding the lockdown, a Federal Operation Unit headed by Acting Compt. Usman Yahaya impounded expired rice and contraband goods such as frozen poultry products, smuggled petroleum products, sacks of foreign used clothes, hard and expired drugs and a vehicle with COVID-19 sticker used for smuggling into the country.

Yahaya explained that the officers intercepted the vehicle under the guise of essential duty, but being used for smuggling of cartons of frozen chicken into the country from Benin Republic.

Also, he stressed that the unit seized 25 numbers of fairly used vehicles worth N108 million in four months.

Other seizures include 5,644 cartons of frozen chicken worth N54.1 million, 9,843 bags of 50kg smuggled parboiled rice worth N130.4 million and sacks of textile materials worth N94 million, N14 million worth of used tyres, 3,764 kegs of smuggled vegetable oil worth N69.2 million, 8,365 litres of smuggled petrol and diesel worth N35 million. All the contraband items intercepted between January and June, 2020, were worth N15.5 billion.

Just recently, at the North Central Zone, Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, customs seized contraband goods worth N1.2 billion and arrested 53 suspected smugglers between May and June, 2020.

For instance, the Coordinator of the Joint Border Operation comprising Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Benue states, Muhammed Uba Garba, recounted that Customs intercepted a tipper vehicle from Kebbi State with over 140 bags of rice concealed under sand heap, as well as a tricycle used for smuggling rice in Ilorin.

He said: “The joint team raided two warehouses in Ilorin where 674 bags of foreign rice were discovered.

The team also intercepted two Mitsubishi Canter vehicles laden with 54 drums of smuggled petrol with a duty paid value of N1.9 million with two suspects in Niger State.”

Garba explained that the sector had recorded a total of 225 seizures, which included 17,490 bags of for eign rice, 310 kegs of vegetable oil, one locally made pistol, 944 drums of AGO, 3,676 jerrycans of petroleum products of 25 litres, 355 bundles of textile materials and 28 bags of foreign fertiliser, among others.

Similarly, NCS’ Western Marine Command recently impounded cannabis sativa valued at N1 billion at a creek in Lagos. Its Controller, Olugboyega Peters, said that the substance was the single largest seizure in the history of the service and was made along Agaja Beach area of the state following an intelligence report. He said: “The seizure was based on credible intelligence.

The smugglers, on sighting our officers, abandoned their consignment and jumped into the water, a terrain they know so much.

“This cannabis is of the highest quality as research says it is the biggest catch of a single item of cannabis ever seized in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Also in Katsina, the NCS and Border Drill Operation Sector 4 seized various goods with Duty Paid Value, (DPV) of N3.2 billion, between January and May 2020.

The sector’s Coordinator, Aliyu Mohammed, said that the sector, which covers the North West Zone, made 801 seizures within the period under review, in addition to the arrest of eight suspects.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in Kaduna, said the seizures comprise 1,713 bales of new textile, 5,400 of 25kg bags of parboiled rice, re-bagged in local bags, 385 packs of Indian hemp, 290 bales of used-clothes and pharmaceutical products.

Others include 9,735 bags of foreign fertilizer: 15-15 NPK without manufacturer’s address and expiring date and 1.4 million litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) and diesel.

Last line

Government should empower customs with drones, patrol vehicles, boats and other equipment in order to discharge their duties effectively

Like this: Like Loading...