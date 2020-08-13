Smugglers/Customs clash: One officer, one civilian killed in Saki, 2 vehicles damaged

There was pandemonium in Saki Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State Thursday when men of the Customs Services allegedly chased an alleged rice smuggler into the town and shot him dead. A Customs officer was also said to have been killed by the mob in retaliation just as a Customs’ van was burnt in anger.

The incident was said to have necessitated the declaration of a curfew in the town as the monarch felt the crisis might degenerate.

The face off, New Telegraph learnt, started when Customs officers allegedly chased a Saki indigene alleged to be a smuggler into the town. Some anonymously sources revealed that the smuggler was ‘killed’ in the process, this prompted some individuals in the town to attack the Customs office, killing one of their officers and burning a Customs’ vehicle.

Following the attack on the Customs officers, the fight became more violent such that people had to desert major markets following the announcement of a total curfew by the Okere of Saki to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Some Customs men in a private car similarly chased a bus into Iseyin Town on Monday and fired shots which hit one of the NURTW officers on the leg. Eventually, it was discovered that there was no bag of rice in the bus.

The Public Relations Officer of the Customs Osun and Oyo Command, Abdulahi Lagos, however, in his reaction, said that the officers involved were deployed from Abuja for an operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, (SP) commenting just told New Telegraph that: “I have just got comprehensive information from the Command Headquarters in Saki. I gathered that the Federal Joint Task Force, comprising security agencies, had a clash with some civilians in the area during which one civilian was killed and a Customs officer was equally killed. A Customs Patrol vehicle was burnt and another civilian car was damaged.

“Our men quickly went in to prevent the angry mob from burning down the whole Customs Office, and to forestall total breakdown of law and order. As at present, our men have been patrolling the area and normalcy has returned.”

