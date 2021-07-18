News Top Stories

Smugglers injure 3 Customs, soldiers over 8 trucks of rice

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has said that three Customs operatives and a soldier on duty were injured in an attack by smugglers at Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa Local Government Area, Oyo State.

The Spokesman of the unit, Theophilus Duniya said that the injured officers were the operatives of FOU, Lagos, saying that trouble started when they sighted eight trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice and made an attempt to intercept them on Friday night.

 

He added that the armed truck’s occupants launched an attack on the officers. Duniya said: “One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares.

 

While investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the attackers, all the injured officers and a soldier, including one that was shot in the head, are receiving treatment.

 

“Acting Controller of the Unit, Usman Yahaya, condemned the attack and reiterated the uncompromising resolve of the service to suppress smuggling.

 

The unit, according to the acting controller, will never relent or be intimidated by these unwarranted attacks by criminal elements unlawfully bearing arms and unleashing the same on officers on legitimate duties.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Forex: CBN sells $3.96bn to BDCs in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $3.96 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market between January and September this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.   Findings by New Telegraph indicate that this figure is $6.46 billion (62 per cent) less […]
News

Group to EFCC: Probe Yari over diversion of N499m fertilizer funds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tunde Oyesina ABUJA The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the investigation of the misappropriation and diversion of the N499 million meant for the purchase of fertilizers by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State.   The group in a petition […]
News

FG declares JOHESU strike illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has directed the various unions in the health sector operating under the umbrella of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) not to go ahead with the strike scheduled for midnight, Sunday, September 13 saying the Ministry of Labour and Employment has apprehended the dispute with the conciliation initiated on Thursday, September […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica