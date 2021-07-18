Smugglers injure 3 Customs, soldiers over 8 trucks of rice

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has said that three Customs operatives and a soldier on duty were injured in an attack by smugglers at Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa Local Government Area, Oyo State.

The Spokesman of the unit, Theophilus Duniya said that the injured officers were the operatives of FOU, Lagos, saying that trouble started when they sighted eight trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice and made an attempt to intercept them on Friday night.

He added that the armed truck’s occupants launched an attack on the officers. Duniya said: “One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares.

While investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the attackers, all the injured officers and a soldier, including one that was shot in the head, are receiving treatment.

“Acting Controller of the Unit, Usman Yahaya, condemned the attack and reiterated the uncompromising resolve of the service to suppress smuggling.

The unit, according to the acting controller, will never relent or be intimidated by these unwarranted attacks by criminal elements unlawfully bearing arms and unleashing the same on officers on legitimate duties.”

